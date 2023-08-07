Aberdeen fan view: The most significant signing of the summer may be the one Aberdeen were unable to pull off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: The most significant signing of the summer may be the one Aberdeen were unable to pull off

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has spoken of his disappointment at missing out on Croatian playmaker Tonio Teklic.

By Chris Crighton
Slobodan Rubezic (33) of Aberdeen during the match against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.
A quirk of the fixture calendar put Nicky Devlin in some exalted company as he ran out of a familiar tunnel at 3pm on Saturday.

In the last 100 years, only one other Dons recruit has been pitched into the starting XI to debut on the turf he’d called home immediately prior: Frank McDougall, whose brief but electric Aberdeen career began at Love Street in August 1984.

McDougall, unusually, didn’t score that afternoon, and even he would have struggled to do so with the service available here.

The paucity of Aberdeen’s attacking efforts is summed up by the fact that their search for a first on-target shot of the season outlasts the final whistle of its opening game.

Livingston Manager David Martindale greets former player Nicky Devlin. Image: Shutterstock.

Perhaps the most forceful and memorable contribution by any Dons player was Devlin’s thunderous foul on Cristian Montaño, but he would only have come near a golden boot for it had his studs torn away his former teammate’s sock.

It is not hard to identify what Barry Robson sees in Devlin, a player whose personality and commitment are very like that of the manager in his playing days.

But for all the various attributes of this and other signings, it may be that, on day one at least, the most significant signing is the one Aberdeen were unable to pull off.

It is unusual for a club to lament a missed transfer as openly as Dave Cormack did the failure to land Tonio Teklic, and the midfield – admittedly hit by the late loss of Ylber Ramadani – certainly looked short of at least one piece.

The season has plenty left to live for and there is time yet to apply a cure. The same goes for McDougall, who has not kept well in recent times. A well-loved Pittodrie legend. Hud gan Frankie min.

