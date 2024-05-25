REVIEW: Jack Docherty in David Bowie and Me: Parallel Lives, Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVIEW: Jack Docherty in David Bowie and Me: Parallel Lives, Eden Court

A gem of wit and observation about those terribly un-woke 70s and the whole coming of age thing.

Jack Docherty and David Bowie.

By Susy Macaulay

Jack Docherty is what you would call a man o’ pairts.

Come to think of it, one of his pairts played a large role in his show at Eden Court last night, but let’s pass on that for the moment.

What I mean is that Jack is a writer, actor, presenter, producer, familiar to most of at some point in the past four decades through his diverse roles.

He was in C4’s cult comedy show Absolutely in 1989 playing numerous characters, and became a chat show host on C5 in 1997.

Most recently, he played Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson in the BBC Scotland comedy Scot Squad.

Jack Docherty.   Image Jack Docherty PR.

This barely touches the sides of his bio, but after last night I’ve decided raconteur should come top of his list of talents.

I laughed until I cried at some points in his coming of age show, David Bowie and Me: Parallel Lives.

I too came of age in the 70s, and like Jack, not a little in love with Bowie so like many in the audience, I was with him all the way.

The rites of passage he describes are a little too risque to commit to the P&J readership, but you can imagine.

His ‘pairt’ and its awakening featured prominently, that’s all I’m saying.

Jack Docherty in David Bowie and Me: Parallel Lives at the Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh.

Docherty makes you feel almost nostalgic for those carefree days of rampant sexism, racism, sexual harassment and freedom from the internet. (But not really I hasten to add).

It’s just that it provides him with a very rich comic seam, and I sometimes wonder what younger generations will find to send up in this beige age.

Anyway, there are no holds barred with Jack when he talks about his sexual awakening, the highs and lows, the hurt, rejection and disillusionment.

Then there’s the hilarious tales of experimenting with drugs, and all the while David Bowie is there in Docherty’s psyche, hero and genius.

Jack Docherty.  Image: Jack Docherty PR

He did get to meet and interview Bowie on his chat show, finding him strangely lonely afterwards, reluctant to leave and issuing prescient sagesse about the newly-arrived internet.

The show is an intense hour long, with very much the fast and furious feel of an Edinburgh Fringe show, and that’s because it was.

The pace of it, the wit and the originality was refreshing for Eden Court.

I laughed and laughed.

The backscreen video and the soundtrack were great too.

I’m not sure how younger people would get on with the many ‘triggering’ aspects of an average slice of the 70s and all the cultural references, but for those of us who grew up then it was the tonic we need in an age when we’re not sure what we can and can’t say or even think.

Catch this man on tour if you can. There are only two more dates listed for this show, Friday June 14 at Perth Theatre and Saturday June 15  at Cove Burgh Hall.

