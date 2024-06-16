Armie Hammer ‘grateful’ for recovery after misconduct allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Armie Hammer ‘grateful’ for recovery after misconduct allegations

By Press Association
Armie Hammer (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Armie Hammer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Armie Hammer has said that the fallout from sexual misconduct allegations made against him has felt “like anvil on his head” but he is feeling grateful for being in recovery.

The US actor, known for the Oscar-winning film Call Me By Your Name has denied all criminal allegations against him following police in California investigating sexual assault claims in 2021.

Last year, Los Angeles County District Attorney decided not to charge him.

The Lone Ranger Premiere – London
Armie Hammer (left) and Johnny Depp (right) at the UK Premiere of The Lone Ranger, at the Odeon West End cinema in London. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Hammer, also known for Death On The Nile, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and The Social Network, told Sunday’s The Painful Lessons Podcast on YouTube: “Whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it.

“I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn’t feel good, I never felt satisfied I never had enough I never was in a place where I was happy with myself where I had self-esteem. I never knew how to give myself love.

“I never knew how to give myself validation but I had this job where I was able to get it from so many people that I never had to learn how to give it to myself.”

He also described himself as previously being a “black hole, you know, no matter how much compliments, and no matter how much adoration, people were throwing my way” and said this was transformed into “hate, like on a global scale” following the various claims made against him.

In 2022, the Discovery+ documentary House Of Hammer, produced by his aunt, Casey Hammer, aired, making a series of allegations.

It claimed the actor had sent threatening voice notes, and unusual messages.

Hammer also faced claims that he sent explicit messages on social media.

60th BFI London Film Festival – Free Fire Premiere
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers at the 60th London Film Festival. (Ian West/PA)

He also said: “Now at the time, I didn’t have the wherewithal, or frame of mind to understand that this was a lesson.

“But now being, not only removed from the initial chaos of it, but also having learned everything that I’ve learned as a result from it. I look at it now. And I go, ‘You know what, like, it was awful. And I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy’.

“But for the people in my life that I truly love. I hope some version, preferably smaller than what I went through, would happen to them as well. So they could learn everything that I’ve learned. And I feel great about it.”

He also said if “everything is easy”, humans become a “delicate little thing”.

Hammer added: “When you get an anvil dropped on your head, it wakes you up real quick.”

“It killed me,” the actor also said. “It killed my ego. It killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren’t… In a flash, went away.

“But the buildings were still standing. Yeah, I’m still here, I still have my health. And I’m really grateful for that.”

Hammer said his career was “nowhere”, explaining he is not getting jobs and is “not a viable commodity” in Hollywood.

Hammer added that making films is his “passion” and so he is making his “own sandbox”, by writing a script.

He also explained that he went to a treatment centre for “addiction issues”, which also helped his mental health.

Hammer shares two children with his former partner, the TV personality Elizabeth Chambers.

Following the initial controversy, Hammer was replaced in various productions.

He was to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in comedy film Shotgun Wedding, before Josh Duhamel stepped into the role.

Miles Teller also took over from Hammer in the TV series The Offer, a drama about the making of The Godfather.