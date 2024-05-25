Grampian Pride 2024: The best pictures from the north-east’s biggest LGBT+ event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Grampian Pride 2024: The best pictures from the north-east’s biggest LGBT+ event

Thousands turned out to walk through the city centre in support of love and inclusion.

The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomsonn
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomsonn
By Ross Hempseed & Jamie Ross

Thousands paraded through the centre of Aberdeen celebrating this year’s Grampian Pride.

The annual event’s large crowds onto Union Street dressed in their finest rainbow attire, carrying flags and banners with words of encouragement and inclusion.

The event has grown in strength and numbers every year, with more than 8,500 taking part in 2023.

This year, the parade route had been changed due to Union Street roadworks and revellers were turned onto Union Terrace and then Schoolhill before ending up outside Marischal College..

As is tradition, people were dressed in bright, vibrant clothing expressing themselves and contrasting against the grey granite buildings in the city centre.

Grampian Pride is the largest LGBT+ event in the north-east and is one of several held across the region this year. Others have and will be held in Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Banchory and Inverurie.

Our photographers were at the parade to capture it all.

Grampian Pride on Schoolhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride on Schoolhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride on Upperkirkgate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride on Schoolhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade at Marischal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene outside Marischal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene outside Marischal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene outside Marischal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Upperkirkgate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Upperkirkgate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene outside Marischal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Schoolhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene outside Marischal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene outside Marischal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Schoolhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Schoolhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene outside Marischal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Schoolhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Upperkirkgate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Upperkirkgate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Upperkirkgate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Upperkirkgate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Upperkirkgate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Upperkirkgate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Upperkirkgate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Upperkirkgate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The scene on Upperkirkgate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Conversation