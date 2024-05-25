Grampian Pride 2024: The best pictures from the north-east’s biggest LGBT+ event

Thousands paraded through the centre of Aberdeen celebrating this year’s Grampian Pride.

The annual event’s large crowds onto Union Street dressed in their finest rainbow attire, carrying flags and banners with words of encouragement and inclusion.

The event has grown in strength and numbers every year, with more than 8,500 taking part in 2023.

This year, the parade route had been changed due to Union Street roadworks and revellers were turned onto Union Terrace and then Schoolhill before ending up outside Marischal College..

As is tradition, people were dressed in bright, vibrant clothing expressing themselves and contrasting against the grey granite buildings in the city centre.

Grampian Pride is the largest LGBT+ event in the north-east and is one of several held across the region this year. Others have and will be held in Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Banchory and Inverurie.

Our photographers were at the parade to capture it all.