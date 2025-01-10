HMT homecoming for Aberdeen ballet dancer Jonathan, star of upcoming Chicago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

HMT homecoming for Aberdeen ballet dancer Jonathan, star of upcoming Chicago

Jonathan Milton went on to become a professional ballerina after starting dance classes aged eight in Aberdeen before he changed careers during Covid.

Faye Brooks, Robin Kent and Jonathan Milton in Chicago the Musical arriving at HMT in Aberdeen
Faye Brooks, Robin Kent (left) and Jonathan Milton (right) in Chicago the Musical. Image: Paul Coltas
By Lottie Hood

Everything changed for Jonathan Milton during a friend’s performance with Gray School of Dance in Aberdeen.

Within a year, after a lot of pestering his mum and dad, the eight-year-old was taking five different dance classes.

“I was that kid,” Jonathan admitted laughing. “I wasn’t spoiled or bratty, but I was very passionate.

Jonathan Milton.
Jonathan Milton. Image: Ewa Holomiej

“When I was younger, no boys did ballet and dance, that wasn’t a thing. Growing up in Aberdeen, it was a bit of a weird thing for people to see.

“I think if someone ever did try and make fun of me about it, it didn’t get to me because I didn’t care because I loved it so much.”

From ballet to Frozen the Musical, the former Bridge of Don resident reveals why touring with Chicago and performing at His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT) is a career highlight.

From ballet to Phantom of the Opera and Frozen

By the time he was 11 years old, Jonathan had applied and started attending the Dance School of Scotland in Glasgow.

A few years later, after four years of studying at the English National Ballet School in London, Jonathan moved to Romania and worked as a ballet dancer with a touring company before getting a soloist position with a German ballet company.

Jonathan Milton during his time with the Company Theater Magdeburg in Germany with dancer Grettel Morejon from Cuban National Ballet
Jonathan Milton at the Theater Magdeburg in Germany in Raymonda with dancer Grettel Morejon from Cuban National Ballet. Image: Jonathan Milton.

However, the pandemic sparked a dramatic change.

Following five years of living abroad and touring all over Europe, Jonathan moved back to Aberdeen and moved in with his parents.

Jonathan, 30, said: “And that’s where I decided I was going to do musical theatre.

“I thought I’m just going to use this time to train.”

Jonathan transformed his parents’ spare room into a studio and took up singing and acting classes.

Jonathan Milton on stage a His Majesty's theatre, London, Phantom of the Opera
Jonathan Milton on stage at His Majesty’s Theatre in London for Phantom of the Opera.

After a year, Jonathan went for his first audition on the West End for Phantom of the Opera.

He was left amazed when he got the role of the Slave Master and moved down to London.

His next job was then as part of the ensemble in Frozen the Musical at Drury Lane Theatre where he performed for 2,000 people eight shows a week.

Chicago the Musical and Aberdeen

While Jonathan has had great success in ballet and early in his musical theatre career, he said he has had to work hard.

“You feel the great things and it all sounds wonderful, amazing and a cool experience but actually you are throwing yourself in the deep end,” he said.

Jonathan Milton in Frozen the Musical as part of the ensemble
Jonathan Milton in Frozen the Musical as part of the ensemble. Image: Jonathan Milton

“You are being criticised constantly because that’s our job.

“And then of course, the hardest critic is me.

“But I like being forced into situations where I don’t have a choice.

“I hate to be in a situation and not live up to the absolute best I can do.”

While being filmed in Frozen for Disney Plus has been a massive career highlight, Jonathan said touring with Chicago the Musical as part of the ensemble has been “very special”.

Chicago the musical UK tour, Robin Kent, Matthew Sweet and Jonathan Milton.
Chicago the musical UK tour with Robin Kent, Matthew Sweet and Jonathan Milton. Image: Paul Coltas

Particularly as the show arrives at HMT in Aberdeen on Tuesday February 14.

“Being part of Chicago is one of those shows that every performer wants to do,” he said.

“It’s that timeless music, iconic choreography, sharp story-telling and the ensemble plays such a key role in it.

“To work with such a talented team I think putting this show together is a career highlight.

“This is the best cast I have ever worked with in my whole career.”

Mentioning intense Jenga games and dressing room pranks, he added: “But of course, we’re naughty and have such a laugh.”

Homecoming to His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

Apart from looking forward to visiting favourite spots like Rendezvous@Nargile Aberdeen and getting back to Scottish tap water, Jonathan said he was excited to see friends and family.

“I’m just excited to come home now,” he said. “I’ve got over 100 people coming to watch which is wild.

Jonathan Milton with his parents Donna and Gordon.
Jonathan Milton with his parents Donna and Gordon at Drury Lane Theatre.

“I get a lot of support from people in Aberdeen from family and friends.

“I grew up watching shows at HMT, that’s where it started. It feels incredibly personal because so many of my family and friends who have never seen me perform will be able to come to see the show.

“It feels such a full circle moment for me. Like a homecoming.

“It’ll remind me of where I started and how far I’ve come.”

Chicago the Musical is at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from Tuesday January 14 to Saturday January 18. To find out more or to get tickets, click here. 

