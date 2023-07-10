Stonehaven Clock Tower reopens to the public after refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven Clock Tower reopens to the public after refurbishment

The clock, dating back to 1790, had been closed since the pandemic.

By Cameron Roy
Stonehaven Clock Tower reopens to the public following programme of improvements. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Stonehaven Clock Tower reopens to the public following programme of improvements. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Stonehaven Clock Tower has reopened for the first time since Covid following a refurbishment.

The tower closed due to Covid and was then damaged by Storm Arwen, when its top-floor window was blown out by the high winds.

Now it has been upgraded at an estimated cost of £250,000.

The clock tower, which dates back to 1790 with later alterations and additions is regarded as a B-listed building.

It is thought to be the work of Aberdeen mason James Rhind, built by public subscription and known locally as Old Town Steeple – its two bells date from 1793 and 1887.

The original clock – now on display in the Tolbooth Museum – was made by James Duncan of Old Meldrum in Aberdeenshire.

Stonehaven Clock Tower lights up for the Hogmanay fireballs in 2013. Image: Colin Rennie.

Over the years, the bells of the tower have been used to sound midnight during the annual Stonehaven fireballs celebrations at New Year.

Stonehaven Clock Tower ready to stand the test of time

Located on the town’s High Street, the works which were organised by Aberdeenshire Council involved replacing its electrics and lighting where necessary.

The clock itself has been serviced by specialist clock company Smith of Derby which involved cleaning and revarnishing the cabinetry.

A new CCTV unit has also been installed along with a footfall counter.

The renovated inside of the Stonehaven Clock Tower. Image: Stonehaven

Volunteers from the Tolbooth Museum will once again be opening the building to the public at the same time as the museum which runs from Wednesday to Monday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm – depending on volunteer numbers.

Councillor Wendy Agnew, chairwoman of the council’s Kincardine and Mearns area committee, said: “I very much welcome the improvements undertaken at the Stonehaven Clock Tower which will safeguard it for many years to come.

Andrew Newton of the Tolbooth Museum added: “Alongside the museum, the clock tower is an important part of Stonehaven’s rich heritage and it will be tremendous to once again provide visitors with access to it.”

