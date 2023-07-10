Stonehaven Clock Tower reopens to the public after refurbishment

Stonehaven Clock Tower has reopened for the first time since Covid following a refurbishment.

The tower closed due to Covid and was then damaged by Storm Arwen, when its top-floor window was blown out by the high winds.

Now it has been upgraded at an estimated cost of £250,000.

The clock tower, which dates back to 1790 with later alterations and additions is regarded as a B-listed building.

It is thought to be the work of Aberdeen mason James Rhind, built by public subscription and known locally as Old Town Steeple – its two bells date from 1793 and 1887.

The original clock – now on display in the Tolbooth Museum – was made by James Duncan of Old Meldrum in Aberdeenshire.

Over the years, the bells of the tower have been used to sound midnight during the annual Stonehaven fireballs celebrations at New Year.

Stonehaven Clock Tower ready to stand the test of time

Located on the town’s High Street, the works which were organised by Aberdeenshire Council involved replacing its electrics and lighting where necessary.

The clock itself has been serviced by specialist clock company Smith of Derby which involved cleaning and revarnishing the cabinetry.

A new CCTV unit has also been installed along with a footfall counter.

Volunteers from the Tolbooth Museum will once again be opening the building to the public at the same time as the museum which runs from Wednesday to Monday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm – depending on volunteer numbers.

Councillor Wendy Agnew, chairwoman of the council’s Kincardine and Mearns area committee, said: “I very much welcome the improvements undertaken at the Stonehaven Clock Tower which will safeguard it for many years to come.

Andrew Newton of the Tolbooth Museum added: “Alongside the museum, the clock tower is an important part of Stonehaven’s rich heritage and it will be tremendous to once again provide visitors with access to it.”