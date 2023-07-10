Aberdeen FC Women’s player Brodie Greenwood joins Hearts

Aberdeen FC Women’s midfielder Brodie Greenwood has left the Dons to join Hearts Women.

The 17-year-old, who was out of contract, has signed a one-year deal with the Jambos.

Former Montrose and Forfar Farmington player Greenwood makes the move to the capital after spending the second half of last season on loan at St Johnstone.

𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗨𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 5⃣ ✍️ Hearts Women is delighted to announce the signing of Brodie Greenwood, who joins the club on a one-year deal! Welcome to Hearts, Brodie! 🇱🇻 📖➡️https://t.co/hEQHP8y6tS pic.twitter.com/qyL8bZ4Vwj — Hearts Women (@heartswomenfc) July 10, 2023

Hearts manager Eva Olid is delighted to add Scottish youth international Greenwood to her ranks.

She said: “Brodie is a young player with fantastic potential.

“Obviously, our latest signings have a bit more experience, however, we have to ensure we are bringing talented domestic youngsters into our environment so that we can strive to have the best talent for the future.

“We can already see Brodie is not only technically perfect for our style of play, but possesses fantastic in-game knowledge for a player so young.

“I am really excited to see what the future holds for her here at Hearts.”