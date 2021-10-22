SPONSORED: BBC SSO brings Beethoven and Christmas magic to Aberdeen

Have you missed listening to the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra in person? The good news is you can once again experience the orchestra in all its glory when it returns to Aberdeen this year for the first time since February 2020.

Classical music fans are in for a treat when the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra (BBC SSO) comes to the Music Hall next month for its first Aberdeen appearance since lockdown.

Its concert on 12 November sees the orchestra play Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’ Symphony and Mendelssohn’s famous ‘Hebrides Overture’.

Also known as ‘Fingal’s Cave’, the overture was written when the German composer toured Scotland in 1829 and visited the Island of Staffa.

The orchestra will be joined by the Japanese conductor Yutaka Sado, making a rare Scottish appearance.

Born in Kyoto, he studied with the American composer Leonard Bernstein, most famous for the musical ‘West Side Story’.

Get into the Christmas spirit

The BBC SSO then returns on 17 December for its annual ‘Christmas Classics’ concert, another unmissable event. It’s sure to get you and all the family feeling festive.

The evening is a favourite of all ages and features a mix of songs and music that’s the perfect kick-start to your seasonal celebrations.

It will be hosted by singer and presenter Jamie MacDougall.

The concert will also be recorded for broadcast on BBC Radio Scotland around Christmas (so you can relive the experience later on at home too!).

Buy tickets to hear the BBC SSO in Aberdeen

Based in Glasgow, the BBC SSO is one of the UK’s outstanding orchestras.

It makes regular appearances at the Music Hall each year and gave the opening concert following its refurbishment in 2018.

Visit the Aberdeen Performing Arts website for more information on BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra concerts this November and December – and to save 20% on your tickets!