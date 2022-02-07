Popular Aberdeen city centre busker releases album on Fat Hippy Records

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Busker David Angus has lit up many a gloomy day for Aberdeen shoppers and commuters with his busking in the city centre.

The Mastrick-based singer-songwriter has progressed from being pelted with kebabs in his early busking days to being taken to the city’s heart.

Now fans can enjoy his music in their own homes as the 25-year-old has released an album on Fat Hippy Records.

Afters At The Casino is available now on all digital platforms or on limited edition CD from selected outlets.

He said: “I used to busk on Friday and Saturday nights so there were a lot of party goers.

“They were quite fun. It went from getting kebabs thrown at me to tenners and twenty-pound notes.

“The reactions were quite random at first but I busk during the day now and get such positive feedback.

“Now I usually busk outside Marks & Spencer in the city centre.

“When it’s summer-time I also go up to the area where HMV is or the area between the St Nicholas Centre and Bon Accord Centre on Schoolhill.

“The other day someone who had lost their partner said I had brought music back into their life.

“I never thought when I was singing in my room as a teenager that I would have such a connection with people.

“There is nothing quite like it – I’m really shocked.”

Album recorded during lockdown

Afters At The Casino is the follow up to David’s debut When The Clubs Come Out which he sold whilst busking.

The new album was recorded during lockdown and contains 13 tracks.

Single Silver was an early taster of the beautiful songs within the album.

He said: “The reaction to the new album has been really positive.

“The first one When The Clubs Come Out was all DIY and done by myself.

“This new release is the same idea except it has been picked up by Fat Hippy.

“For around 10 years I’d been going to Captain Tom’s recording studio in Aberdeen which is owned by Fat Hippy Records.

“After years of busking on the street and playing gigs I met more and more people.

“People were listening to my music and then Fat Hippy picked me up.

“A lot of people are proud of me and many of them said years ago I could do this.

“Their words and support have definitely paid off.

“Many people have stopped me when I’ve been busking in the street to congratulate me.

“I also released two singles from the album and people have been really supportive and positive about them.”

Plans for a busking tour this year

David started playing guitar at 14-years-old and performed his first gig two years later.

In the decade since then, he has built up a strong following in the Granite City with both live shows and busking.

He hopes to secure a festival slot during the summer.

David said: “There has been a fair amount of sales and also streams of the album.

“We are going to try to take it to the next level by reaching out to the radio stations and big festivals to see if they notice.

“I would love to get a festival slot.

“We will hopefully get some gigs for the summer.

“I am also planning a busking tour so that it is out in the open.

“People can come up if they want to buy an album, put some change in or just appreciate listening to the music.

“For now I am mainly just busking and plugging the album online.”

Fat Hippy a launch pad for talent

Releasing the album on Fat Hippy Records will give a larger platform to David’s talents.

Created in 2002 Fat Hippy Records has been a launch pad for many careers.

One of the hottest alt rock bands in Britain at the moment, Aberdeen’s Cold Years’ early releases were on Fat Hippy Records.

The Xcerts, from the Granite City, are also a major alt-rock band that were given an early voice by Fat Hippy Records.

Driveblind also released an EP on the label before being signed to Geffen and relocating to the United States.

The influence of Kurt Cobain

David was initially inspired to play music by legendary Nirvana singer-songwriter Kurt Cobain.

That influence endures.

He said: “My main influence is Kurt Cobain and it was because of him I picked up the guitar and starter learning songs.

“I didn’t have to learn them perfectly because he taught me that imperfection can be perfect. A song can be perfect as it is.

“I love that ideology.

“The Beatles are another main influence. All their songs are so well put together and catchy.

“I have always loved The Beatles.

“When I hear their songs it gets me in the mood to write one myself.”

