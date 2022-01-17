Aberdeen hard rockers DeadFire announce new single release and live shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen rockers DeadFire will celebrate their 10th year anniversary with a run of singles and tour of Germany and the Czech Republic.

Set for release on February 11, Anxiety Society will be the first of a run of regular single releases by the band throughout 2022.

Recorded at Captain Tom’s studio in Aberdeen, Anxiety Society will be released through Fat Hippy Records.

The hard rock four-piece also boast a new lineup on the single which will be backed by a launch show at Captain Tom’s on February 12.

Guitarist Rich joined last summer, linking up with Charlie (vocals), Tunk (drums) and Boothy (bass).

Rich said: “Our plan is to release singles throughout this year.

“From Anxiety Society every eight weeks after that we will have another release and another package to send out

“In releasing singles we will have something new to put out to our audience regularly.

“DeadFire already have a fanbase and this is their 10th anniversary.

“However releasing singles regularly keeps our presence online and helps bring in new fans.

“You have a new chance with every single to reach new people.”

Overseas concerts planned in 2022

Fronted by the charismatic Charlie on vocals DeadFire have forged a formidable live reputation that has spread across Europe.

Their sound is a hard rock behemoth that taps into the power of riff-heavy bands like Motorhead, Melvins and Kyuss.

DeadFire are set to play overseas in August, including a festival show in Germany.

Rich, who joined the band last July, said: “At the end of February we head down to England with gigs in Newcastle, Workington and Manchester.

“We are then taking part in Metal to the Masses battle of the bands in Bathgate on March 4.

“In August we are going over to the Czech Republic and Germany.

“A couple of years ago DeadFire played a festival in Germany in a venue located in amazing scenery.

“That venue only have bands play once. However, they have asked DeadFire to come back for the venue’s 10 year anniversary.

“We will be one of the first band’s to play that venue in Germany twice.

“Rather than go over for one show we will get a few dates out of the trip.

“We have a show in Prague and another in the Czech Republic. Then we go to Germany.

“We want to build our audience and play in front of as many faces as we can.”

A decade of hard-rocking by DeadFire

DeadFire released their eponymous debut album, recorded at The Mill studio, in 2013.

Such was the success of the album tracks War and Mind On The Kill were featured in the film The Redwood Massacre.

Two years later second studio album Hounds of Justice was released to acclaim.

In 2017, singer Charlie departed the band and was replaced by Magenta on vocals.

During that period, DeadFire released single Triggermortis.

However two years later, in 2019, Charlie returned to the band.

Their first EP in three years was then released, My Mind Belongs To The Devil.

Rich said: “DeadFire released an EP just before the pandemic hit so they never had the chance to promote it with gigs.

“When I came in I really started pushing that EP to give it the exposure it deserves.

“Spotify is our big player and that is where we want to get our audience.

“If you can trigger the Spotify algorithm it takes over and pushes you.”

DeadFire’s music used in movies

DeadFires’s high octane music has been used in a number of movies.

Call From The Void features in The Redwood Massacre: Annihilation with track Mary Jane used in Army of One.

Rich said: “I have played in bands for years but this is the first one that fits my style perfectly.

“When I joined DeadFire we had just come through the lockdown.

“Gigs were booked that ended up getting cancelled.

“However it gave us time to gel together and I got a chance to get to know the songs and the guys.

“We played our first gig at the Aberdeen band weekender which was organised by our drummer and singer.”

You might also like…