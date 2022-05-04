Annie Lennox inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Eurythmics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Annie Lennox will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Eurthymics’ partner Dave Stewart – a feat achieved by few Scottish artists.

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, who form the 1980s pop duo Eurythmics, have entered as part of the 2022 inductees, after previously trying in 2018.

The duo achieved mainstream musical success throughout the 1980s with hit songs such as Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), Would I lie to you, and Love is a Stranger.

Annie Lennox, originally from Aberdeen, has had major solo success winning eight Brit Awards, including Best British Female Artist a record six times.

She has also won a Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Original Song for “Into the West”, featured in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

‘We’re both really excited and honoured’

Eurythmics join Dolly Parton, Duran Duran and Eminem as the Class of 2022, with Annie Lennox becoming one of few Scottish artists to be inducted.

Speaking to Billboard, Dave Stewart said: “It was an interesting moment because as soon as we were told by email by somebody, we emailed each other and then we talked to each other, and we have a very dry English and Scottish — Annie’s Scottish — dry humour, you know?

Well – @Eurythmics made the grade, thanks to every single one of our truly loyal ‘fans’! The appreciation goes to YOU! Much love from Annie and Dave! ❤️

😎😎 Gangstas for ever!!

🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵 @rockhall #RockHall2022 pic.twitter.com/3kSbfZe6WC — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) May 4, 2022

“It’s part of being English or Scottish to play everything down. It’s not sort of cool to leap around and go, ‘Wow!’ But underneath all that, we’re both really excited and honoured, actually.”

Mr Stewart recalls Lennox’s initial message to him was something along the lines of, “‘We really deserve it. We worked really hard for those two T-shirts,’ or something like that.”

He anticipates that the duo will be present at the induction ceremony in November this year.