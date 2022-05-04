Annie Lennox inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Eurythmics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Annie Lennox inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Eurythmics

By Ross Hempseed
May 4, 2022, 7:18 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 7:30 pm
Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Photo by Ian Dickson/Shutterstock
Annie Lennox will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Eurthymics’ partner Dave Stewart – a feat achieved by few Scottish artists.

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, who form the 1980s pop duo Eurythmics, have entered as part of the 2022 inductees, after previously trying in 2018.

The duo achieved mainstream musical success throughout the 1980s with hit songs such as Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), Would I lie to you, and Love is a Stranger.

Annie Lennox was born in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Annie Lennox, originally from Aberdeen, has had major solo success winning eight Brit Awards, including Best British Female Artist a record six times.

She has also won a Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Original Song for “Into the West”, featured in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

‘We’re both really excited and honoured’

Eurythmics join Dolly Parton, Duran Duran and Eminem as the Class of 2022, with Annie Lennox becoming one of few Scottish artists to be inducted.

Speaking to Billboard, Dave Stewart said: “It was an interesting moment because as soon as we were told by email by somebody, we emailed each other and then we talked to each other, and we have a very dry English and Scottish — Annie’s Scottish — dry humour, you know?

“It’s part of being English or Scottish to play everything down. It’s not sort of cool to leap around and go, ‘Wow!’ But underneath all that, we’re both really excited and honoured, actually.”

Mr Stewart recalls Lennox’s initial message to him was something along the lines of, “‘We really deserve it. We worked really hard for those two T-shirts,’ or something like that.”

He anticipates that the duo will be present at the induction ceremony in November this year.

