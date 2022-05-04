Shetland school pupils create art for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

School pupils across Shetland have been creating art pieces as part of a competition to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Around 120 entries were submitted to Living Lerwick based around the notion of the Queen visiting the Shetland Islands.

Many of the pictures created by the children show the Queen at various iconic locations on Shetland doing various activities.

The hard task of deciding the winners from each age category fell to Lauren Bulter of Laurel Art & Design and Carol Jamieson from Spiritual Matters.

Pupils aged between six and 12 competed across three age categories, with nine winners chosen.

The winning entries will be on display on Commercial street until the Peerie Jubilee Spree celebrations on the weekend of June 4.

‘Pupils have really engaged with the task.’

The winners were:

Age 3-5: Iona Noerregaard 1st

Age 3-5: Malin Tallack 2nd

Age 3-5: Shay Harries 3rd

Age 3-5: Lena Pottinger Commended

Age 6-8: Theo Wishart 1st

Age 6-8: Raya Johnson 2nd

Age 6-8: Ruby Johnston 3rd

Age 6-8: Alfie Tulloch Commended

Age 9-12: Renee Lim 1st

Age 9-12: Judith Jamieson 2nd

Age 9-12: Emily Watt 3rd

Age 9-12: Hannah Wells Commended

Living Lerwick project assistant, Joanne Williams said: “It’s been fantastic to see all the pictures coming in – the pupils have really engaged with the task and it looks like they’ve had a lot of fun imagining what the Queen would do on her holidays in Shetland!

“It’s been a tough job choosing the winners, and we would like to thank everyone for their great efforts.”

Jubilee celebrations in Lerwick will occur throughout May, including an augmented reality window trail and colouring competition in partnership with High Street Safari.

The Peerie Jubilee Spree on Saturday, June 4 will include a great line of local bands, carnival games and face-painting.