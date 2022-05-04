Shetland school pupils create art for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland school pupils create art for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Ross Hempseed
May 4, 2022, 8:47 pm
Living lerwick/ Platinum Jubilee
Three submissions from school children in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Supplied by Living Lerwick.

School pupils across Shetland have been creating art pieces as part of a competition to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Around 120 entries were submitted to Living Lerwick based around the notion of the Queen visiting the Shetland Islands.

Many of the pictures created by the children show the Queen at various iconic locations on Shetland doing various activities.

The hard task of deciding the winners from each age category fell to Lauren Bulter of Laurel Art & Design and Carol Jamieson from Spiritual Matters.

Pupils aged between six and 12 competed across three age categories, with nine winners chosen.

The winning entries will be on display on Commercial street until the Peerie Jubilee Spree celebrations on the weekend of June 4.

‘Pupils have really engaged with the task.’

The winners were:

  • Age 3-5: Iona Noerregaard 1st
  • Age 3-5: Malin Tallack 2nd
  • Age 3-5: Shay Harries 3rd
  • Age 3-5: Lena Pottinger Commended
  • Age 6-8: Theo Wishart 1st
  • Age 6-8: Raya Johnson 2nd
  • Age 6-8: Ruby Johnston 3rd
  • Age 6-8: Alfie Tulloch Commended
  • Age 9-12: Renee Lim 1st
  • Age 9-12: Judith Jamieson 2nd
  • Age 9-12: Emily Watt 3rd
  • Age 9-12: Hannah Wells Commended

Living Lerwick project assistant, Joanne Williams said: “It’s been fantastic to see all the pictures coming in – the pupils have really engaged with the task and it looks like they’ve had a lot of fun imagining what the Queen would do on her holidays in Shetland!

“It’s been a tough job choosing the winners, and we would like to thank everyone for their great efforts.”

Jubilee celebrations in Lerwick will occur throughout May, including an augmented reality window trail and colouring competition in partnership with High Street Safari.

The Peerie Jubilee Spree on Saturday, June 4 will include a great line of local bands, carnival games and face-painting.

