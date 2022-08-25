Australian electro psych duo Erasers relishing Aberdeen debut after mammoth journey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Australian electro psych duo Erasers undertook a mammoth 20-hour inter-continental flight prior to their much-anticipated Aberdeen show.

The influential band will then embark on a further seven-hour drive from Manchester to play Tunnels in the Granite City on Friday.

Erasers, aka Rebecca Orchard (synch) and Rupert Thomas (guitar, synths), are confident the trek to the north-east will be worth it.

It will be the first time the duo have played Aberdeen and they are relishing the opportunity to explore a new city – and play to fans.

Rebecca said: “It certainly is a big distance as from Perth it’s a two-flight journey.

“The first leg was 11 hours, with a two-hour stop over in Doha, followed by another seven-hour flight.

“When we arrived in London we had a couple of hours commute on public transport to get to our accommodation after all that flying.

“Naturally we were exhausted when we arrived.

“However we’re slowly adjusting to the time zone in time for our drive to Aberdeen.”

Excitement ahead of Aberdeen debut

Erasers will headline a night of experimental electronica organized by the city’s Interesting Music Promotions.

Also performing are Apostille (Michael Kasparis) who owns Night School Records and Aberdeen psych folk legend Kitchen Cynics.

The haunting music of Erasers is truly unique but touch-points are solo Nico, Spectrum, Kluster and John Carpenter.

Recent album Constant Connection, recorded at their home studio in 2020, is swathed in waves of sound and drones with trance-like vocals.

It focuses on the importance of human connection and community, particularly in a time of turmoil.

Rupert said: “Mike and Jenny from Interesting Music Promotions reached out to us shortly after the release of the Constant Connection single.

“At the time we were considering a tour of the UK and Europe, so we stayed in touch.

“When the plan to tour became a bit more concrete they were keen to have us.

“We’ve had some of our best tour experiences visiting the smaller places.

“So we’re really excited to be playing Aberdeen for the first time.

“We’ve rented a car so will have a little bit of time and freedom to explore around the show.

“We really look forward to seeing and experiencing the landscapes of Scotland.

“It’s quite surreal to be travelling overseas again, packing our equipment after many months of planning and stepping onto a long-haul flight.

“We feel very lucky to be able to do it again and to connect with people.

“To share the experience of playing our music on the other side of the world.

“Particularly after the global upheaval of the pandemic but also political unrest that has been occurring on your side of the world.”

Early connection with Scotland

Although August 25 will be Erasers first show in Aberdeen they have previously played Scotland.

That show also involved a mammoth journey for a fan travelling by ferry and bus from the Isle of Arran to watch them perform.

Rebecca said: “We played in Glasgow when we last visited in 2019 which was our only show in Scotland on that tour.

“One amazing memory from that show was getting a message on Bandcamp out of the blue from someone who lived on Arran.

“It was about how they really connected with our previous album Pulse Points.

“We let them know we were playing in Glasgow in the coming weeks.

“They made it to the show by ferry and bus, bringing with them a gift of locally baked sourdough bread and a USB of their music.”

Music forged amidst isolation

Erasers are based in Perth, Australia which is regarded as one of the most isolated cities in the world.

Their music was forged in the city’s vibrant DIY art/music community.

They admit the isolation of the city and its inspiring landscapes has seeped into their music.

Rupert said: “There’s definitely a vastness and spaciousness that is unique to Perth and maybe that filters through in the sound.

“The landscapes around Perth are really diverse too.

“There’s bush land, ocean, desert, city and they’re pretty inspiring to be around.

“The music scene in Perth is really thriving as well.

“We think it has something to do with the isolated nature of the city.

“People just get on with playing amazing music without the need to “make it”

The importance of ‘connection’

The coronavirus pandemic denied Erasers the opportunity to tour overseas for almost two years.

They used the time of lockdown to work on new material and have fresh work scheduled for release later this year.

Rupert and Rebecca are relishing the opportunity to reconnect with fans outwith Australia.

Rebecca said: “There is a song called Constant Connection on the album, which we feel really proud of.

“We actually enjoy hearing that song and playing it.

“It seemed to sum up our thoughts and feelings at the time.

“Of the importance of connection to each other and to the environment and the delicate balance of existing in times of political and environmental turmoil.

“We decided it was a great album name.

“We seem to work in waves of either recording, resting, playing live and touring.

“Last year we finished recording another body of work with plans to release it later this year.

“We always feel so inspired when we’re travelling, seeing art and music and new scenery.

“We imagine once we get back home and settle in after our touring adventure, we may feel inspired to get into recording again.”

