Abba pop-up museum in Malmo sees group’s Dolce & Gabbana looks on display

An Abba pop-up museum in Malmo has showcased the Swedish group’s Dolce & Gabbana looks as the Eurovision Song Contest celebrates 50 years since the pop ensemble won and became a global sensation.

Abba World in the centre of the city gives an insight into to the band from the heights of storming the competition with Waterloo in Brighton in 1974 to their success with the musical Mamma Mia!

Abba’s Dolce & Gabbana looks (PA)

A highlight among the collection is their silver and gold ensembles – worn by Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – and designed by Swedish stylist and costume designer Bea Akerlund.

Faltskog’s dress was sleeveless and white and silver with a gold chain neck and belt out of the same material, while Lyngstad went with a gold corset top, studded with gems, and gold leggings.

The black outfit was used by Ulvaeus, while the 18th century brocade jacket with black trousers was worn by Andersson.

Boots worn by Benny Andersson at Eurovision in the 1970s (PA)

The museum also features the black and silver platform boots worn by Andersson in Brighton. The heels are rare as Andersson did not have “many” of them, according to Abba World.

Another feature of the exhibit is several Mamma Mia! nods, which echo the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi along with the furniture of the place and the blue dungarees worn by Meryl Streep as Donna Sheridan in the 2008 film.

Abba previously came together for Abba Voyage, a virtual concert in which life-size avatars of the band as they looked in 1979 perform in a purpose-built arena in east London.

They have ruled out reuniting for Eurovision, telling BBC’s Newsnight that there is “no way” the group will even walk on stage together during the event.

Abba are also known for the hits Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper and The Winner Takes It All.