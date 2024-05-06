Abba pop-up museum in Malmo sees group’s Dolce & Gabbana looks on display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abba pop-up museum in Malmo sees group’s Dolce & Gabbana looks on display

By Press Association
(L to R) Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. (Ian West/PA)
An Abba pop-up museum in Malmo has showcased the Swedish group’s Dolce & Gabbana looks as the Eurovision Song Contest celebrates 50 years since the pop ensemble won and became a global sensation.

Abba World in the centre of the city gives an insight into to the band from the heights of storming the competition with Waterloo in Brighton in 1974 to their success with the musical Mamma Mia!

Abba’s Dolce & Gabbana looks (PA)

A highlight among the collection is their silver and gold ensembles – worn by Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – and designed by Swedish stylist and costume designer Bea Akerlund.

Faltskog’s dress was sleeveless and white and silver with a gold chain neck and belt out of the same material, while Lyngstad went with a gold corset top, studded with gems, and gold leggings.

The black outfit was used by Ulvaeus, while the 18th century brocade jacket with black trousers was worn by Andersson.

Boots worn by Benny Andersson at Eurovision in the 1970s (PA)

The museum also features the black and silver platform boots worn by Andersson in Brighton. The heels are rare as Andersson did not have “many” of them, according to Abba World.

Another feature of the exhibit is several Mamma Mia! nods, which echo the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi along with the furniture of the place and the blue dungarees worn by Meryl Streep as Donna Sheridan in the 2008 film.

Abba previously came together for Abba Voyage, a virtual concert in which life-size avatars of the band as they looked in 1979 perform in a purpose-built arena in east London.

They have ruled out reuniting for Eurovision, telling BBC’s Newsnight that there is “no way” the group will even walk on stage together during the event.

Abba are also known for the hits Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper and The Winner Takes It All.