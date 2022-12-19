Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite talks chart-topping success, Zoom parties and Iggy Pop ahead of Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite talks chart-topping success, Zoom parties and Iggy Pop ahead of Aberdeen show

By Sean Wallace
December 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 7:57 pm
Post rock legends Mogwai to play Aberdeen. Photo by Neale Smith
Post rock legends Mogwai to play Aberdeen. Photo by Neale Smith

The key to the longevity and continued relevance of Scottish post-rock legends Mogwai is love of music, insists frontman Stuart Braithwaite.

Formed in Glasgow in 1995 Mogwai are set to headline the Music Hall, Aberdeen, on Tuesday December 20.

Having released 10 acclaimed albums, Mogwai are one of Britain’s most influential bands of the last two decades. In celebration of their legacy Mogwai are set to reissue their first two albums Mogwai Young Team and Come on Die Young in February.

However, they also aim to work on a follow-up to chart-topping album As the Love Continues next year.

Post-rock legends Mogwai are to play Aberdeen. Image: Anthony Crook

Mogwai born out of Stuart Braithwaite’s passion for bands

Stuart formed the band as a teenager, fuelled by a passion for bands like Spacemen 3, The Stooges, Slint, My Bloody Valentine, Loop and Ash Ra Tempel.

Now 46, Stuart and Mogwai are still pushing sonic boundaries.

He said: “The key is that we all still enjoy it. I think people can tell when you are doing something because you need to or you can’t think of anything else to do.

“We are very lucky to be doing what we really love, playing music.

“I’m really excited about playing the gig in Aberdeen. We are very grateful for all the support we get from people.”

Mogwai topped the charts with album As The Love Continues. Photo by Rock Action.

A Zoom party to celebrate No.1 hit

That support propelled Mogwai to the top of the British album charts in February last year.

As the Love Continues fought off grime artist Ghetts to take the top spot.

That was despite Ghetts taking to the streets of London in an armoured tank to promote his third album Conflict of Interest.

Mogwai topping the charts was a vindication of autonomy and independent music – it was released on their own Rock Action Records.

There was no big party to celebrate the landmark achievement, only a Zoom call.

Stuart said: “Getting to number one was massive and wasn’t on our radar.

“It came as a really pleasant surprise and it was great to see all the support for the record. The other records we were competing with were all on really huge, major labels.

“Our label has two people working for it and is very much a small operation.

“We had a wee zoom call and a glass of wine with a lot of the people involved such as Dave (Fridmann) who recorded the record and Nick and Craig who run the label.

“It was a really nice moment although it was a shame we couldn’t have a party. If we had been running the country we could have had as many parties as we wanted.

“But we are just lowly rock musicians.”

Mogwai have been at the cutting edge of post rock for more than two decades. Image: Anthony Crook

The enduring influence of Mogwai

Mogwai hope to begin work on the follow-up to the number one album next year.

On new material, Stuart said: “It is the very, very early stages. But that is something we are going to get more into next year.”

Mogwai’s influence is far-reaching.

It can be heard in bands such as Red Sparowes, This Will Destroy You and If These Trees Could Talk… to name a few.

Stuart said: “Sometimes I will hear a band and think they have maybe grown up with our music or taken something from it.

“I’m totally happy with that. “I think that’s how music should be.

“That’s the tradition of music, taking bits of bobs of what you hear and interpreting it through your own lens.”

Seal of approval from Iggy Pop

Mogwai’s 1997 debut Mogwai Young Team and its follow up, 1999’s Come On Die Young are set to be reissued.

Both will be out on coloured vinyl on February 10.

Mogwai Young Team was recorded for just £2,000 and hailed as a groundbreaking release.

Follow up Come On Die Young is darkly elegiac and equally influential.

Come On Die Young opens with a sample of Stooges legend Iggy Pop on the power of music.

Stuart said: “Iggy played that on his radio show last year. It is one of my proudest moments. You can’t get more of an endorsement than Iggy himself playing it.

“Iggy was and still is a huge influence. I just think he is the living embodiment of punk rock and rock n’ roll. I’ve never met him… maybe one day.

“We were kids when we started  Mogwai. At that point I don’t think I saw us making two albums, never mind 10. It has been quite the journey.

“It’s all I’ve ever really known. I’ve been in this band since I was 17. I have always really loved it.”

For more information and tickets for Mogwai at the Music Hall visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Music

The Earth Wind & Fire Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Barry King/Alamy/PA)
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has died (Phil McCarten/AP)
Pointer Sisters singer Anita dies aged 74
Miley Cyrus has announced her new single Flowers (Aaron Chown/PA)
Miley Cyrus kicks off 2023 with news of upcoming single
Take That’s Jason Orange, Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Mark Owen and Howard Donald (Bryan Adams/Q Magazine/PA)
BBC Two reveals nation’s favourite Take That song
Melanie Chisholm (Ian West/PA)
Spice Girls keep fingers crossed for return of Victoria Beckham, says Mel C
YolanDa Brown (YolanDa Brown/PA)
Saxophonist YolanDa Brown ‘honoured’ to become OBE after ‘pivotal’ year
Janet Kay has been made an MBE (SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Stock Photo)
Silly Games singer Janet Kay leads New Year Honours from world of music

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented