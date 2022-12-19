Man ‘behaved like a child’ when he threatened police with dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man ‘behaved like a child’ when he threatened police with dog

By Jenni Gee
December 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Officers were threatened when they called at Ry Carswell's home.
Officers were threatened when they called at Ry Carswell's home. Image: Shutterstock

A man threatened police officers with his dog when they turned up at his Inverness home and tried to talk to him.

Ry Carswell opened the door to police with his pet by his side but when he didn’t like how the conversation was going he launched into a “tirade” of aggression and threats.

Holding on to the animal by only its neckerchief, Carswell told officers what it could do if he released it.

Carswell, 29, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour relating to the incident on April 18 of this year.

‘Agitated’ man answered door

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said officers had visited Carswell’s Church Street home around 4.30pm.

She said: “The accused has come to the door in a highly agitated manner with the dog by his side, only keeping hold of it by the neckerchief around its neck.”

Carswell then shouted and swore at police as they tried to talk to him, saying: “I don’t f***ing trust the police, you are always out to get me.”

When the officers continued with their enquiries he told them: “Keep winding me up, it will get the f***ing dog annoyed and you don’t want to see that.”

Following further exchanges Carswell continued his “tirade” and  “made more threats about what his dog would do should he release him,” Ms Silver told the court.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Carswell, said the matter that police had turned up about was not one her client was prosecuted for, explaining to some degree his frustration.

Dog was ‘on edge’

She said: “Officers had caught Mr Carswell at a particularly bad time,” adding that “the dog was also on edge following an incident where a window had been put in at Mr Carswell’s house that day”.

Ms Russell said that the threats made were “empty” and told the court that when officers had expressed concern over Carswell’s control of the dog he had gone into the house and put it on a harness.

She said: “He does accept that he saw red and acted in an aggressive manner.”

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told Carswell: “You are 29 and you behaved like a child shouting and screaming at the police.

“It has resulted in another conviction on your record. It was over the top, it was aggressive, it was angry.

“You need to move on from carrying on and behaving like this.”

Sheriff MacDonald deferred sentence to June next year to allow Carswell to demonstrate good behaviour.

 

