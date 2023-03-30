Cascada star Natalie Horler promises ‘high energy, fun night’ when the chart-toppers perform in Aberdeen

Chart-topping Cascada singer Natalie Horler promises Aberdeen dance fans a “high energy, fun night” when the Europop legends play in the city.

Cascada will perform at P&J Live on Friday as part of Clubland on a bill that also includes Basshunter, Darren Styles, Keyes & Finchy and Ultrabeat featuring Rebecca Rudd.

The show marks the return of influential dance brand Clubland to arenas for the first time in 10 years.

Clubland began in 2002 as a series of dance compilations and spawned a movement of chart-smashing hits.

Now fans can relive those halcyon dance days in the Granite City.

Cascada have topped the charts in more than 20 countries with timeless hits such as Everytime We Touch.

Natalie said: “Aberdeen is in for a fun night. Our show is always high energy and packed with everyone’s favourite songs.

“I checked and the last time we played Aberdeen was in 2017. It’s always great to tour somewhere you haven’t been in a long time, as you’ll always have fan in the audience who have been waiting a while to see you

“I have fond memories of playing in Scotland to a Scottish crowd. They are a lot of fun and that’s the main thing.

“My favourite thing to do is perform and entertain on stage. There is a vibe we create up there together with the audience.

“That will keep me coming back for more.”

Enduring success of Everytime We Touch

Also performing on the Clubland bill in Aberdeen are Infextious, Kelly Llorenna and Flip N Fill featuring Karen Parry.

Natalie and her team of producers and writers Yann Peifer (Yanou) and Manuel Reuter (Manian) have been one of Europe’s top dance floor acts for almost two decades.

Bonn-based Natalie grew up in Germany and in 2004 met Cologne-based producers Peifer and Reuter.

They invited her to front their new project, Cascada

Within 18 months they had found worldwide fame with global smash hit Everytime We Touch.

Natalie said: “Everytime We Touch never gets old, even to me. I still enjoy performing the song and I’ll always appreciate the public’s reaction to it. ”

Cascada followed up the success of Everytime We Touch with a multi-platinum selling album of the same title.

It spawned eight hit singles including a dance cover of Savage Garden’s Truly, Madly Deeply.

Cascada have recently returned from a successful tour of the United States earlier this year where they encountered many young, new fans.

Natalie explained: “I am always somewhat surprised that our audiences consist of all age groups. It’s thanks to the internet, streaming and social media that music and music artists can become timeless.

“Back in the day you’d have to discover an old record in your parents’ attic. Now any type of music is a mouse click away.”

Recent tour of the United States

Cascada continued their reign as one of the world’s top selling dance acts with the release of hit album Perfect Day in 2007.

It reached number two in the United States dance chart and included hit single What Hurts The Most.

In 2009 single Evacuate the Dancefloor, from the album of the same name, topped the British charts.

On Cascada’s enduring success, Natalie said: “We are very grateful for that.

“There’s never any guarantee that you’ll last in this business.

“However we’ve pretty much only taken breaks either by our own decision or when the pandemic dictated us to stay home.

“We’re extremely lucky to still be touring after all this time.”

‘We’ll see what the future holds’

In 2011 Cascada released fourth album Original Me that includes hit singles San Francisco, Pyromania and Au Revoir.

That was Cascada’s last album. Are there plans for a follow up?

“I’m not sure,” said Natalie. “Music nowadays is so quick to fall out of trends, that by the time you spend a year or two working on an entire album, half the tracks aren’t contemporary anymore.

“Also, anyone can make their own playlists with their own favourite songs- an album is just a collection of songs as well.

“We’ve got used to releasing track after track instead. But we’ll see what the future holds.”

The influence of jazz musician father

Recent single Never Let Me Go was released in collaboration with Timmy Trumpet and Harris & Ford in 2021.

It has been two decades of continued success for Natalie and Cascada who will pack out the dancefloor at P&J Live on Friday.

Natalie insists her father David has been the main inspiration in her musical career.

Her father is an acclaimed jazz musician and arranger who worked with legends including Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones and Stan Getz.

Natalie said: “There are artists I look up to musically and I look up to my father, who is a musician, an enormous amount.

“However my career has found it’s own path and influences hit you all along the way.”

Clubland is at P&J Live on Friday March 31. For more information and tickets visit pandjlive.com

You might also like…