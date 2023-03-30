Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be ‘up to six months before two vessels’ are back on the route

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Ardgour and on the Ardnamurchan peninsular have said they have been told it might be months before their larger ferry is back on the route.

The MV Corran had been due to return “before Easter” but the vessel – that has not been seen on the Corran Narrows since October – has been delayed again.

Residents and ferry users have been told it may be months before the vessel returns, the meantime they are stuck with the MV Maid of Glencoul.

The vessel has a capacity of 16 vehicles, but safely manges 10, while the MV Corran can carry up to 28. Every week the ferry makes hundreds of crossings between 6.30am and 9.30pm.

In February, The Press and Journal asked questions about the return of the ferry, and were told that the MV Corran would be back by Easter.

The Corran Ferry takes passengers over the narrows reducing travel time on single track roads by more than an hour.

The Corran Ferry is one of the busiest in the UK, and normally two ferries operate on the route.

When will the ferry arrive?

It also serves people from Mull and Iona as an alternative route to the mainland.

This week, ferry users were told in private not to expect it back for at least another six weeks – and possibly another six months.

Highland Council were asked to comment on the situation, but have not yet replied.

In a previous release, residents were told by Highland Council that while the MV Corran was out of service the authority would be managing traffic on the A82.

Since then, workers have been drafted in to manage traffic- and divert motorists away from the A82 at Corran, and to help with a build up of cars at Ardgour.

One person who approached The Press and Journal, and asked not to be named, said: “I was speaking to the traffic management people they were told this was going to be six weeks, then yesterday they were told it would be six months.”

Resident Jeff Forrester has written to Highland Council asking for clarity on what the current situation is.

He wrote: “Please can you give real timeline of when the procured items will arrive / timeline for installation and final sea trials with date for return to service to the Corran Narrows?”

In a second email he said: “As well as the request in regards to dates of the return of the MV Corran.

“Please could you consider placing temporary webcams at either side of the Corran with web access. This will allow businesses and residents to plan their journeys and if required take optional route when they can see large queues for the MV Maid of Glencoul Ferry. ”

He told The Press and Journal: “£29million can be found for a pedestrian bridge in Glasgow. and yet we can’t seem to get the funding for a vital link.”

Highland Council have published alternative routes to get to destinations.