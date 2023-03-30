Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be ‘up to six months before two vessels’ are back on the route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be ‘up to six months before two vessels’ are back on the route

Workers have been drafted in to manage traffic- and divert motorists away from the A82 at Corran, and to help with a build up of cars at Ardgour.

By Louise Glen
Corran Ferry
MV Corran loading a motorhome to ferry across Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Residents in Ardgour and on the Ardnamurchan peninsular have said they have been told it might be months before their larger ferry is back on the route.

The MV Corran had been due to return “before Easter” but the vessel – that has not been seen on the Corran Narrows since October – has been delayed again.

Residents and ferry users have been told it may be months before the vessel returns, the meantime they are stuck with the MV Maid of Glencoul.

The vessel has a capacity of 16 vehicles, but safely manges 10, while the MV Corran can carry up to 28. Every week the ferry makes hundreds of crossings between 6.30am and 9.30pm.

In February, The Press and Journal asked questions about the return of the ferry, and were told that the MV Corran would be back by Easter.

The Corran Ferry takes passengers over the narrows reducing travel time on single track roads by more than an hour.

The Corran Ferry is one of the busiest in the UK, and normally two ferries operate on the route.

When will the ferry arrive?

It also serves people from Mull and Iona as an alternative route to the mainland.

This week, ferry users were told in private not to expect it back for at least another six weeks – and possibly another six months.

Highland Council were asked to comment on the situation, but have not yet replied.

MV Maid of Glencoul, the Corran ferry running across the Corran Narrows between Nether Lochaber (near side) and Ardgour on the other side of the water. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

In a previous release, residents were told by Highland Council that while the MV Corran was out of service the authority would be managing traffic on the A82.

Since then, workers have been drafted in to manage traffic- and divert motorists away from the A82 at Corran, and to help with a build up of cars at Ardgour.

One person who approached The Press and Journal, and asked not to be named, said: “I was speaking to the traffic management people they were told this was going to be six weeks, then yesterday they were told it would be six months.”

Resident Jeff Forrester has written to Highland Council asking for clarity on what the current situation is.

He wrote: “Please can you give real timeline of when the procured items will arrive / timeline for installation and final sea trials with date for return to service to the Corran Narrows?”

In a second email he said: “As well as the request in regards to dates of the return of the MV Corran.

“Please could you consider placing temporary webcams at either side of the Corran with web access. This will allow businesses and residents to plan their journeys and if required take optional route when they can see large queues for the MV Maid of Glencoul Ferry. ”

He told The Press and Journal: “£29million can be found for a pedestrian bridge in Glasgow. and yet we can’t seem to get the funding for a vital link.”

Highland Council have published alternative routes to get to destinations.

Tags

