Connor Barron can be the perfect replacement for suspended Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, says former Dons midfielder

Former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh believes Connor Barron can be the ideal replacement for suspended Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie.

Barron has endured a disappointing, injury-disrupted campaign and has not started for the Dons since a 2-1 loss against Kilmarnock in December.

The Dons take on Killie at Pittodrie this weekend without captain Shinnie following his late red card in the 1-0 win at St Johnstone on Saturday.

But Tosh, a regular analyst for the club on Red TV, believes Barron could be the perfect understudy if he is fit to feature.

He said: “I think Aberdeen can cope without Graeme this weekend.

“Graeme has done a fantastic job in rallying the troops since coming back on loan in January.

“I don’t think he has been as effective in his playing capacity as he was in his first spell but he is a few years older.

“He has, however, played his part in helping turn things around and he has always been a team player.

“What we will miss is his leadership qualities and the way he drives the team up the park.

“He has a similar influence to the way Russell Anderson was in his second spell – a player in the team who others look up to.

“I think on an individual basis you would miss a player such as Duk or Bojan Miovski more as there wouldn’t be obvious alternatives to come in and replace them.

“Would I like Graeme to be playing on Saturday? One hundred per cent.

“I hope Barry doesn’t make three changes for the sake of one. I think it will be a like-for-like switch.

“That could mean Connor Barron coming in.

“I might be wrong but I don’t think he will bring Ross McCrorie into midfield and then you are having to move someone into Ross’ position.

“A wee rest won’t do Graeme any harm in the long run as we get towards the end of the season.”

Disjointed campaign for youngster

Barron has not featured for the Dons since a seven-minute substitute appearance against Hibernian in January’s dismal 6-0 loss at Easter Road in Jim Goodwin’s final game in charge.

The 20-year-old started for Scotland under-21s in their 3-2 loss against Sweden on March 23 but wasn’t included in the Dons squad for the win at St Johnstone.

Barron, who suffered medial ligament damage in a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle, was named Aberdeen’s young player of the year last season and reportedly attracted interest from Celtic as well as clubs on the Continent in the summer.

The Dons offered Barron a new deal with his current one set to expire next year but he is yet to commit his future to the club.

Tosh said: “Sometimes we don’t take into the equation what is happening in people’s lives.

“Perhaps we were expecting too much from Connor this year after doing so well last season.

“He hasn’t set the heather on fire but he doesn’t become a bad player overnight.

“The team weren’t performing and it was probably easier to point the finger at individual players who weren’t playing as well as before.

“Part of it will be down to his age, it is only his second season with the Dons first team.

“I remember Calvin Ramsay had a couple of months when he could easily have been dropped from the team.

“But he managed to get his big money move to Liverpool.

“Hopefully Connor gets his chance this weekend.

“You never know if a player has been carrying an injury they may have been pushing to get out there for the good of the team but to the detriment of their own performance.

“I would put Connor back in but Barry may opt to change the formation or bring someone in from left field.

“He knows the way (Kilmarnock manager) Derek McInnes will set up his team.

“It is a game we should expect to win.”

Dons can finish third

Tosh, meanwhile, sees no reason why the Dons can’t pip Hearts in the race to finish third in the Scottish Premiership.

A run of four wins on the spin coupled with Hearts’ three-game losing streak has helped the Dons close the gap on the Jambos to a single point.

Tosh added: “When Barry came in it wasn’t about steadying the ship, it was about trying to get the ship going in a different direction.

“They are heading in the right direction now and in a position where they can push for third.

“They are like a golfer on the closing stretch and they are maybe a shot behind.

“They can go for it – the pressure is on Hearts because they have been in that position for so long.

“I think one of the things that let Jim Goodwin down was it appeared he didn’t seem to think finishing third was achievable this season.

“I think the club weren’t willing to accept that.

“I don’t know whether he was misquoted or if it read worse than it actually sounded in the press conference.

“But to say we weren’t going to catch Hearts upset the fans as well as, I imagine, the players and the board.

“The difference with Barry is he has managed to keep things positive since coming in.

“Aberdeen have closed the gap with their recent results and they are in a position to push for third.

“If they can get another positive result this weekend then it can take them in the right direction.”