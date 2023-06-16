Aberdeen promoters arrange multi-artist charity event to raise money for Friends of Roxburghe House

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen music promoter has arranged a multi artist concert to raise funds for charity Friends of Roxburghe House after losing his mum to cancer.

Jamie Reid c0-runs Granite City based Punch Face Champion Promotions and has organised a six act show at The Blue Lamp, Aberdeen on Saturday.

Jamie’s mum Kirsty sadly passed away in March this year at the age of 62

And he wants to raise funds for palliative care unit Roxburghe House after the “exceptional treatment” his mum received there.

The concert will be headlined by Aberdeen singer/songwriter Bensley who will also launch album Do You Believe in All That You See? on the night.

Also confirmed for the acoustic show are local artists Justboy, The Trauma, Poür Me and Jamie Taylor.

Quitter will also travel up from Glasgow to perform in the show.

Jamie said: “My mum fell in during the summer-time two years ago.

“She went into Roxburghe House in autumn last year. People go in there for mostly palliative care.

“Roxburghe House was way over and above what any of us were expecting.

“All the staff from the catering to the nurses helped my mum.

“My mum managed to get out of Roxburghe House and moved into her own flat because of the exceptional treatment she received.

“I couldn’t think of a better place for cancer patients to go when they are ill.

“It’s not just the patients, everyone who comes in to visit also gets treated with high regard.

“Roxburghe House does tremendous work and my mum was really looked after.

“The treatment she received there was outstanding, a truly special place.

“My mum passed away in March.

“We’re raising money to give something back to the staff and volunteers there.”

Launch of Bensley’s new album

The charity gig, which is upstairs at The Blue Lamp, will he headlined by Aberdeen musician Bensley’s album launch.

Jamie said: “Bensley is releasing the album on the day and raising money for the charity as well.

“He is a dear friend to me and he wanted to do it for my mum as well who he knew quite well.

“It will also be a celebration of my mum. In memory of her.”

Event will deliver ‘a mix of styles’

Also performing is Justboy, the solo project from Alkanes front-man Dale Sutherland.

Alkanes released EP This Is It to acclaim in May this year.

In November 2021 Justboy released debut single Head Sick.

Aberdeen alt-rockers The Trauma, who released single No Miracle in March, will also play an acoustic set.

Also on the line-up is Aberdeen singer-songwriter Poür Me who released three track EP Time Only Takes in April this year.

All proceeds from the EP will be donated to Friends of Roxburghe House.

Aberdeen singer-songwriter Jamie Taylor, who released debut single The Fool in May, will also perform on the talent packed bill.

Travelling up from Glasgow to perform is acclaimed lo-fi experimental singer-songwriter Quitter who has released a number of EP’s including Good Things Come To You.

Jamie said: “Although everyone is playing acoustic there will be a mix of styles.

“There will be some more alternative acts than others.

“The Trauma play as a full band normally but they are playing an acoustic set this time.

“There is a guy from Glasgow called Quitter who will also do a solo set.

“It will be a fun night.”

Promoting concerts since 2016

Punch Face Champion Promotions are at the heart of a resurgent Aberdeen music scene and have organised memorable shows by top North-east, Scottish and overseas talent.

Earlier this year they delivered a concert in the Granite City with bands from as far afield as the United States and Switzerland performing.

Seattle based punk bands Kids On Fire and The Disorderlies both played.

Also on the bill were Fluffy Machine from Switzerland.

Jamie said: “We started around 2016 doing events here and there.

“The people who run the events are myself and my friends Colin and Darryl who is releasing his album on the night.”

The show will be upstairs in the Blue Lamp and tickets are £5.

Doors open at 7pm and it’s 18+.