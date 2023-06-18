REVIEW: 80s Live had Aberdeen spinning right round at a colourful P&J Live

The neon tutus were out, the leg warmers perfectly scrunched, and the hair was huge. It could only be 80s Live! at The P&J Live.

Some people are just never gonna give up the 80s, and why should they. It was the most ground-breaking and exciting time for music, where the synths were abundant, the vocals were dramatic, the hairspray was plentiful, and anything went when it came to fashion.

Stepping off the bus at P&J Live, I couldn’t help but wonder if I’d accidentally bought a one-way ticket for a time machine instead of the 727.

80s fans were feeling the love (shack)

Greeted by a sea of vibrating 80s fans, physically jumping with joy as they bounded towards the entry doors, they were ready to go-go and immerse themselves in the ultimate throwback night.

Some had clearly never let the 80s go while others were donning a Choose Life T-shirt for the very first time in the spirit of a good night out, but all were clearly buzzing for the nostalgic show.

Seven piece band, Electric Dreams erupted onto the stage in a flurry of neon and fishnet, in gloriously cheesy holiday camp entertainer style, and the crowd went berserk.

It soon became clear that more than just a bundle of in-your-face energy, these guys could really sing.

Lead singer Brian did an absolutely cracking job of transforming his voice time after time as he tore through hit after hit, embodying everyone from Boy George to Bon Jovi.

While the girls so obviously just wanted to have fun, taking on everyone from the mighty Cindi Lauper, to the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna.

Aberdeen got into the Groove dancing in the aisles

Ripping through the decade at high octane speed in the ultimate mash-up, the set list had it all.

This might as well have been a standing gig, as there wasn’t a single bum in seat as the entire lively audience took the the aisles, glowsticks in the air, to get in to the groove to classics by Rick Astley, Duran Duran, The Human League and just about every other larger-than-life 80’s icon imaginable.

I was born in the 80s – just. Not quite early enough to have gone through my formative years on the wild ride that the music of the time brought, and honestly, I’m kind of jealous.

People can tend to take themselves a little too seriously when it comes to music these days for my liking, but 80s Live! provided just the injection of ridiculously good fun that I didn’t know I needed, and left me grinning from ear to ear.

And yes, I did get up and get my Jitterbug on. Zero shame. Like Frankie says, Relax. It’s only a bit of fun.

The 80s Live! tour continues. You can buy tickets here.