Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The food and drink stalls to visit at the 2024 Portsoy Boat Festival

From pizzas and burgers to ice cream and rum, there is plenty to get stuck into at the festival this weekend.

Kim Angus, Nora Mather and Claire Drennan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

A feast of the finest local fare awaits at this year’s Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival which returns this weekend for its 31st anniversary.

Running on Saturday (June 22) and Sunday (June 23), more than 40 food and drink vendors will be showcasing their delicious produce at the event which is set to attract 15,000 people over the two days.

The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

David Urquhart, chairman of the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, said: “Award-winning products, artisan producers and global flavours will be on display in our very popular Food Fayre at the Back Green, sponsored by Gray Composting Services.

“We have an excellent selection of food and drink available to try and buy, from Aberdeenshire to the Isle of Skye, Perthshire and Angus – visitors can enjoy a real taste of Scotland this year.”

To whet your appetite, here is a selection of the food and drink businesses to check out at this year’s festival.

Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza

Pizza fans rejoice, for Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza is returning to the event for its fifth year.

The firm has been running since 2017 and it’s safe to say they have perfected their recipes.

While the list of pizza flavours won’t be known until the days of the festival, expect a variety of topping choices to suit all tastes.

A rustic pizza by Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Wark Farm

From classic beef and onion pie made with aged, belted Galloway beef to the ultimate pork pie, Wark Farm pies are handcrafted using the team’s own secret recipe, hot water and pastry.

Head to the business’ stall for a wholesome pick me up. Be sure to visit early doors as the products are known to sell out fast.

Pie lovers are in for a treat. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Twice Buried Rum

A taste of the Caribbean can be found at the Twice Buried Rum stand.

Distilled in Aberdeenshire, the rum features a blend of local botanicals including strawberries from Barra Berries, honey produced by Deeside Honey, salted caramel, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

Founder Kevin Bonarius also recently launched a new vodka. I, for one, hope it’s available at the festival.

Twice Buried Rum is attending the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Portsoy Ice Cream

Family-run firm Portsoy Ice Cream has been a go-to parlour for locals and tourists alike over the years.

It is renowned for its award-winning ice cream, which is available in a variety of flavours including salted caramel, pistachio, smooth strawberry, and more.

Ice cream sundaes. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Glenkindie Pantry

Mum-of-four Tania Henzell launched Glenkindie Pantry in August 2021, supplying pink elderflower cordial to shops, cafes and farm shops in Deeside and Donside.

The business has grown exponentially.

Tania now also produces delicious handmade chutneys, so be on the lookout for the stall if they sound up your street.

Tania Henzell, the founder of Glenkindie Pantry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Zingy Tingy Beetroot

Zingy-Tingy Beetroot will return with its range of delicious pickled onions, beetroot and cabbage.

Nic Flavell established the business during lockdown using a secret family recipe which dates back to 1850.

The products are made at his home in Westhill and are a must try.

Zingy Tingy Beetroot is based in Westhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Big Orange

The Big Orange – founded by acclaimed Moray chef Mike McGarrie – dishes out its mouth-watering menu items at various locations across the north-east and Moray.

Those attending this year’s Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival will be pleased to know that the trailer is among the confirmed street food vendors attending.

Having tried a fair few dishes from The Big Orange, I can confirm that you’re guaranteed to feel full and satisfied after stopping by.

Mike McGarrie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Seafood Bothy

In my eyes, few things are better than tucking into locally sourced seafood by the seaside.

If you agree, then you’ll have to head over to Seafood Bothy to tuck into a dish (or two).

Expect anything from crab toasties and quesadillas to monstrous brioche rolls packed with lobster and prawns.

A crab wrap by Seafood Bothy. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Rose Cottage Country Kitchen

Katrina Ashford, from Moss-side near Nairn, is the creative mind behind Rose Cottage Country Kitchen.

The firm sells a range of artisan preserves including jams, jellies, marmalades and chutneys, all of which are produced in her purpose-built kitchen.

Visit the Rose Cottage Country Kitchen stall at the 2024 Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Reynolds Cocktails

This one’s for the cocktail lovers.

I can vouch that the ready-to-drink cocktail pouches – with flavours such as bramble, pornstar martini and margarita – produced by Reynolds Cocktails are second to none.

The business was originally operated on a part-time basis from 2016 by Chris Reynolds before he took it on full-time in June 2020. His wife Lauren has worked alongside him in running the firm since the summer of 2022.

Chris Reynolds, of Reynolds Cocktails.
Chris Reynolds, of Reynolds Cocktails. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Ellon Spirit Company

Kieren Murphy launched Ellon Gin in December 2019 due to his interest in the science behind making alcohol. However, he decided to transform his brand’s identity in 2022 to take on the spirit market.

Alcohol and fruit liqueurs will be available from The Ellon Spirit Company at the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival. This includes its latest products – cherry gin and pineapple liqueur.

The Ellon Spirit range. Image: Supplied by Kieren Murphy

Seasonal Flavour

If you fancy high quality street food which is made using locally sourced game from the Scottish Highlands, then head to Seasonal Flavour.

Owner Donald Macgillivray has been in the hospitality industry all his life, from cooking in private hunting estates to Michelin Star restaurants.

A venison burrito. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Other food and drink vendors include Auld Smokey Pizza, Sarah’s Burger Shack, G&M Whyte, The Italian Coffee Bar, Edelwurst Catering, Mo & Wendy’s Street Food, Popsey’s Pancakes, The Little Kitchen, Crabs and More, to name a few.

This year’s festival is sponsored by Glenglassaugh Distillery, Event Scotland, Gray Composting Services, Puffin Wood Fuels and Moray West, among many others.

For the full list of stallholders and sponsors, tickets and more information, visit stbfportsoy.org.

Alternatively, visit the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival Facebook page.

Conversation