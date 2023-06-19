Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in ‘tip-top shape’ for Aberdeen show after recent health scare

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Circa Waves frontman Kieran Shudall is in “tip-top shape” ahead of the Indie legends’ rescheduled show in Aberdeen, insists bassist Sam Rourke.

The four-piece were originally scheduled to play the Granite City on January 31 this year but were forced to cancel the show, and tour, as Kieran was recovering from illness.

Kieran was admitted to hospital with viral pericarditis, a form of heart inflammation.

In January Kieran confirmed on social media he had been advised to “rest for another two weeks or risk elongating recovery of my heart”.

Thankfully the singer has recovered and the band are set to play the rescheduled show at the city’s Music Hall on Tuesday.

Sam said: “Kieran is in tip-top shape and has never been healthier.

“He is as strong as an ox.

“Cancelling the show was a shame as we never want to let fan down and leave them disappointed.

“However I think people understand why we had to.

“We can’t wait to finally play Aberdeen and our set is sounding amazing.”

Hi Kieran here. I’m afraid to say that my health is still not good and hasn't improved considerably over the last week. I’ve been in and out of hospital having further checks and have been recommended to rest for another two weeks or risk elongating recovery of my heart… pic.twitter.com/J8Bd56OKgZ — CIRCA WAVES (@CircaWaves) January 19, 2023

Connecting with fans during shows

Circa Waves will play Aberdeen as part of UK tour to promote fifth studio album Never Going Under which was released in January.

It is the second time the launch of an album has been derailed by misfortune.

Previous album Sad Happy was released on March 13, 2020 – just a week before the nation went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were no live shows for more than a year in the UK as venues were closed.

Sam said: “Since we started the band we had been pretty much flat out for seven years.

“Then suddenly we had all this time off due to the pandemic which was really weird.

“It was almost like we had to rediscover who you are outside of music.

“Music was 100 percent of our lives for so long.

“Social media is great but it is no substitute for actually being in front of people, especially when you are writing new songs.

“You wonder if a new song is good.

“But when you play it in a room you know within 10 seconds if it is good or not.

“A crowd cannot lie.

“The Covid pandemic was so difficult for everyone.

“However now we are on the other side of it we are refreshed and have rediscovered how much we love doing what we do.

“You miss that connection with your fans.”

‘At a turning point for humanity’

Formed in Liverpool in 2013 the band have racked up three top 10 albums and hit singles such as T-Shirt Weather and Movies.

Circa Waves have become one of the Britain’s most influential, and popular, guitar bands.

Hotly anticipated fifth album Never Going Under was released to rave reviews at the turn of the year.

The band have described the album as an act of “euphoric resilience” against the uncertainties and fears of the modern world – and what lies ahead environmentally and politically.

Sam said: “We are living through the most exciting and terrifying times.

“I feel that we are at a turning point for humanity and it will go one way or another.

“Somedays I feel confident about it.

“And other days you read the wrong headline and go back to bed because you can’t face the world anymore.

“When we were doing the album a lot of songs were pointing at a fundamental aspect of humanity where we conquer challenges, overcome and reinvent ourselves.”

Faith in the young generation

The songs on Never Going Under are written from the perspective of singer Kieran and his young son on how the world is today, and will be 30 years in the future.

Sam has complete faith that the young generation can steer humanity back onto the right path.

He said: “The current generation know what’s going on and are a lot smarter than the one that came before.

“When you listen to kids talk about politics they are so switched on and know what ‘s happening.

“They know when they are being lied to.

“They are so savvy in a way I don’t think other generations are.”