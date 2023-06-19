Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in ‘tip-top shape’ for Aberdeen show after recent health scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in ‘tip-top shape’ for Aberdeen show after recent health scare

Indie legends Circa Waves had to postpone a show in the Granite City scheduled for January 31 this year as singer Kieran Shudall battled viral pericarditis - but now they will play the rescheduled show at the Music Hall on Tuesday

By Sean Wallace
Indie legends Circa Waves will play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Carry On Press
Indie legends Circa Waves will play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Carry On Press

Circa Waves frontman Kieran Shudall is in “tip-top shape” ahead of the Indie legends’ rescheduled show in Aberdeen, insists bassist Sam Rourke.

The four-piece were originally scheduled to play the Granite City on January 31 this year but were forced to cancel the show, and tour, as Kieran was recovering from illness.

Kieran was admitted to hospital with viral pericarditis, a form of heart inflammation.

In January Kieran confirmed on social media he had been advised to “rest for another two weeks or risk elongating recovery of my heart”.

Thankfully the singer has recovered and the band are set to play the rescheduled show at the city’s Music Hall on Tuesday.

Indie legends Circa Waves will headline The Music Hall in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Image supplied by Carry On Press

Sam said: “Kieran is in tip-top shape and has never been healthier.

“He is as strong as an ox.

“Cancelling the show was a shame as we never want to let fan down and leave them disappointed.

“However I think people understand why we had to.

“We can’t wait to finally play Aberdeen and our set is sounding amazing.”

Connecting with fans during shows

Circa Waves will play Aberdeen as part of UK tour to promote fifth studio album Never Going Under which was released in January.

It is the second time the launch of an album has been derailed by misfortune.

Previous album Sad Happy was released on March 13, 2020 – just a week before the nation went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were no live shows for more than a year in the UK as venues were closed.

Circa Waves are set to headline The Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image supplied by promoter

Sam said: “Since we started the band we had been pretty much flat out for seven years.

“Then suddenly we had all this time off due to the pandemic which was really weird.

“It was almost like we had to rediscover who you are outside of music.

“Music was 100 percent of our lives for so long.

“Social media is great but it is no substitute for actually being in front of people, especially when you are writing new songs.

“You wonder if a new song is good.

“But when you play it in a room you know within 10 seconds if it is good or not.

“A crowd cannot lie.

“The Covid pandemic was so difficult for everyone.

“However now we are on the other side of it we are refreshed and have rediscovered how much we love doing what we do.

“You miss that connection with your fans.”

‘At a turning point for humanity’

Formed in Liverpool in 2013 the band have racked up three top 10 albums and hit singles such as T-Shirt Weather and Movies.

Circa Waves have become one of the Britain’s most influential, and popular, guitar bands.

Hotly anticipated fifth album Never Going Under was released to rave reviews at the turn of the year.

The band have described the album as an act of “euphoric resilience” against the uncertainties and fears of the modern world – and what lies ahead environmentally and politically.

Sam said: “We are living through the most exciting and terrifying times.

“I feel that we are at a turning point for humanity and it will go one way or another.

“Somedays I feel confident about it.

“And other days you read the wrong headline and go back to bed because you can’t face the world anymore.

“When we were doing the album a lot of songs were pointing at a fundamental aspect of humanity where we conquer challenges, overcome and reinvent ourselves.”

Circa Waves released fifth studio album Never Going Under to acclaim. Image supplied by Carry On Press

Faith in the young generation

The songs on Never Going Under are written from the perspective of singer Kieran and his young son on how the world is today, and will be 30 years in the future.

Sam has complete faith that the young generation can steer humanity back onto the right path.

He said: “The current generation know what’s going on and are a lot smarter than the one that came before.

“When you listen to kids talk about politics they are so switched on and know what ‘s happening.

“They know when they are being lied to.

“They are so savvy in a way I don’t think other generations are.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Why these six under-18s professionals are causing a stir at Aberdeen
Aurimas Samalkis did a poor job of hiding his face as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding man chased ex and charged at police while carrying child
Post Thumbnail
'I will be back in Elgin at some point' says far-right activist Alek Yerbury…
Brechin YFC Ladies made history in 2022.
SAYFC TOW champions back on the ropes to defend their title
Moving home from university often involves an influx of belongings (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: As university ends, a new stage of parental worry begins
The butterflies to depict the charity Simba were ripped off the display.
Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco relishes long hours combining Ross County head of youth role with first-team…
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw, in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Nathan Shaw hailed for making potential count with bold move north to Caley Thistle
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player - Ross Allan
Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire
Shaunee Hepburn shares her favourite Scottish spots. Image: Shaunee Hepburn
My Scotland: Explore the north-east with foodie Shaunee Hepburn

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]