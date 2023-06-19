Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again

The crocheted topper depicted three butterflies and was raising money for the charity Simba, which supports families who have lost a baby.

By Rita Campbell
The butterflies to depict the charity Simba were ripped off the display.
The butterflies to depict the charity Simba were ripped off the display.

People in Oban are furious after a much-loved post box topper display was vandalised at the weekend.

It is now being proposed that a camera is pointed at the post box in Argyll Square.

Mindless vandals have damaged previous crocheted toppers, which are updated to mark local events.

The topper to celebrate the Coronation.

But this recent act appears all the more heartless because of the nature of the display.

The crocheted butterflies were for the charity Simba, which offers support to families who have lost a baby.

A golf event to raise funds for Simba was taking place on Friday, organised by local company ABC4D.

Kirsty MacKenzie, who makes the toppers, made a Simba-themed one and set up a Just Giving page to help support the event. The topper raised £225.

A popular ‘must see’ in Oban

The toppers are very popular with locals and visitors to the town. People can often be seen taking photographs with them.

A topper first appeared on the post box outside Cafe Shore in Easter last year, when a hen with chicks appeared.

Since then there has been a king for the Coronation, pirates for the local sea shanty festival and a baby Yoda for May 4, among other displays.

A topper with crocheted pipers and drummers for the Highlands and Island Music and Dance festival last year was stolen.

May the fourth be with you: Baby yoda.

And a crown for the Jubilee was also damaged.

Kirsty said: “We have had a few vandalised before, but not to this extent. The three butterflies were all snapped off.

“It was damaged slightly on Friday and completely damaged on Saturday.

“I’m a bit upset. It was for a charity that touches a lot of people’s hearts. When they are damaged accidently, like by people up looking at them, or kids touching them, that’s fine.

‘It gives people a lot of pleasure’

“I only ever started out to do one. Because it was so loved by people I ended up doing more.

“It is something that gives people a lot of pleasure.”

She added that there have been various cases of anti social behaviour in the area surrounding the post box recently. This has prompted calls for a camera.

Andrew Spence, Bid4Oban chief executive said: “It is disappointing this has happened again. I would like to work with Cafe Shore to see if we can get an internet camera looking at the post box all the time.”

Councillor Luna Martin backs the idea of a camera. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Councillor Luna Martin has a vintage shop nearby. She thinks a camera is a “brilliant idea”.

She said: “I don’t understand why the topper is continually vandalised, the creator clearly puts a lot of time and effort into it and expects nothing in return.

“My bike was stolen from the bike rails which are located just a few feet from the post box. When I inquired, no camera stretched far enough to cover the area. It seems to be a bit of a blind spot. Hopefully a camera will help to deter theft and vandalism in the future.”

Oban International Sea Shanty Festival is on this weekend.

The pirates will make a return to the post box.

