Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again

People in Oban are furious after a much-loved post box topper display was vandalised at the weekend.

It is now being proposed that a camera is pointed at the post box in Argyll Square.

Mindless vandals have damaged previous crocheted toppers, which are updated to mark local events.

But this recent act appears all the more heartless because of the nature of the display.

The crocheted butterflies were for the charity Simba, which offers support to families who have lost a baby.

A golf event to raise funds for Simba was taking place on Friday, organised by local company ABC4D.

Kirsty MacKenzie, who makes the toppers, made a Simba-themed one and set up a Just Giving page to help support the event. The topper raised £225.

A popular ‘must see’ in Oban

The toppers are very popular with locals and visitors to the town. People can often be seen taking photographs with them.

A topper first appeared on the post box outside Cafe Shore in Easter last year, when a hen with chicks appeared.

Since then there has been a king for the Coronation, pirates for the local sea shanty festival and a baby Yoda for May 4, among other displays.

A topper with crocheted pipers and drummers for the Highlands and Island Music and Dance festival last year was stolen.

And a crown for the Jubilee was also damaged.

Kirsty said: “We have had a few vandalised before, but not to this extent. The three butterflies were all snapped off.

“It was damaged slightly on Friday and completely damaged on Saturday.

“I’m a bit upset. It was for a charity that touches a lot of people’s hearts. When they are damaged accidently, like by people up looking at them, or kids touching them, that’s fine.

‘It gives people a lot of pleasure’

“I only ever started out to do one. Because it was so loved by people I ended up doing more.

“It is something that gives people a lot of pleasure.”

She added that there have been various cases of anti social behaviour in the area surrounding the post box recently. This has prompted calls for a camera.

Andrew Spence, Bid4Oban chief executive said: “It is disappointing this has happened again. I would like to work with Cafe Shore to see if we can get an internet camera looking at the post box all the time.”

Councillor Luna Martin has a vintage shop nearby. She thinks a camera is a “brilliant idea”.

She said: “I don’t understand why the topper is continually vandalised, the creator clearly puts a lot of time and effort into it and expects nothing in return.

“My bike was stolen from the bike rails which are located just a few feet from the post box. When I inquired, no camera stretched far enough to cover the area. It seems to be a bit of a blind spot. Hopefully a camera will help to deter theft and vandalism in the future.”

Oban International Sea Shanty Festival is on this weekend.

The pirates will make a return to the post box.

