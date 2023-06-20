REVIEW: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac provide a fitting homage to the real deal in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVIEW: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac provide a fitting homage to the real deal in Aberdeen

It's easy to see why tribute band is still going strong 24 years after its formation.

Jess Harwood of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Paul Third

When you can carry an on-screen endorsement from a member of the real band then your status as a tribute act already carries some weight.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, however, may be in a class of their own when it comes to reproducing the work of one of the most beloved and influential musical acts of the last half century.

Drummer Mick Fleetwood appeared on screen to give his seal of approval before the show began.

Two hours and 40 minutes later it was easy to see why that seal of affirmation is so richly deserved.

The band, formed in 1999 in Liverpool, went through the supergroup’s back catalogue with consummate ease on their visit to the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Monday.

Given Fleetwood Mac is a band with such a rich history, not to mention different personnel, getting the balance between the Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham era and that of its formative roots with Peter Green is a delicate one for a tribute act.

But Rumours of Fleetwood Mac take on that challenge with relish.

Band’s enduring appeal still strong today

James Harrison performed Lindsey Buckingham’s vocal duties at the Music Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Opening with Big Love from the Tango in the Night album, the band took their audience on a mesmerising trip through the hits from that album and Rumours, their seminal release which catapulted the band into one of the biggest musical acts in the world.

The enduring appeal of Rumours shows no signs of slowing.

It has sold 40million copies and is adored by music lovers young and old, and that much was clear by the make-up of the audience at the Music Hall.

Following a break some of the members returned for some Green-era Mac greatness with keyboard player Dave Goldberg taking centre stage for hits including Rattlesnake Shake and Oh Well.

But the iconic Nicks’ influence, performed by Jess Harwood, soon returned as more hits from Mirage, Rumours and Tango in the Night are played in the build-up to the emotional finale.

Songbird provided an emotional finale

Sophie Worsley’s rendition of Songbird was a highlight. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The death of legendary keyboard player Christine McVie in November added a poignancy to her contribution to the band which Rumours of Fleetwood Mac delicately handled.

Sophie Worsley’s emotional performance of McVie’s classic Songbird was a real highlight in the encore before the band finished a remarkable set with stellar renditions of Rhiannon and Tusk.

With so many classic songs in their back catalogue it is impossible to play them all.

Maths was never my strongpoint but I counted 28 songs which were given an airing to the delight of the packed audience in Aberdeen.

It is doubtful anyone in attendance left feeling short-changed following this remarkable journey down memory lane.

The Scottish leg of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac’s UK tour concludes with a two-night residency at Eden Court in Inverness on Wednesday and Thursday.

