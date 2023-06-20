REVIEW: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac provide a fitting homage to the real deal in Aberdeen

When you can carry an on-screen endorsement from a member of the real band then your status as a tribute act already carries some weight.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, however, may be in a class of their own when it comes to reproducing the work of one of the most beloved and influential musical acts of the last half century.

Drummer Mick Fleetwood appeared on screen to give his seal of approval before the show began.

Two hours and 40 minutes later it was easy to see why that seal of affirmation is so richly deserved.

The band, formed in 1999 in Liverpool, went through the supergroup’s back catalogue with consummate ease on their visit to the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Monday.

Given Fleetwood Mac is a band with such a rich history, not to mention different personnel, getting the balance between the Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham era and that of its formative roots with Peter Green is a delicate one for a tribute act.

But Rumours of Fleetwood Mac take on that challenge with relish.

Band’s enduring appeal still strong today

Opening with Big Love from the Tango in the Night album, the band took their audience on a mesmerising trip through the hits from that album and Rumours, their seminal release which catapulted the band into one of the biggest musical acts in the world.

The enduring appeal of Rumours shows no signs of slowing.

It has sold 40million copies and is adored by music lovers young and old, and that much was clear by the make-up of the audience at the Music Hall.

Following a break some of the members returned for some Green-era Mac greatness with keyboard player Dave Goldberg taking centre stage for hits including Rattlesnake Shake and Oh Well.

But the iconic Nicks’ influence, performed by Jess Harwood, soon returned as more hits from Mirage, Rumours and Tango in the Night are played in the build-up to the emotional finale.

Songbird provided an emotional finale

The death of legendary keyboard player Christine McVie in November added a poignancy to her contribution to the band which Rumours of Fleetwood Mac delicately handled.

Sophie Worsley’s emotional performance of McVie’s classic Songbird was a real highlight in the encore before the band finished a remarkable set with stellar renditions of Rhiannon and Tusk.

With so many classic songs in their back catalogue it is impossible to play them all.

Maths was never my strongpoint but I counted 28 songs which were given an airing to the delight of the packed audience in Aberdeen.

It is doubtful anyone in attendance left feeling short-changed following this remarkable journey down memory lane.

The Scottish leg of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac’s UK tour concludes with a two-night residency at Eden Court in Inverness on Wednesday and Thursday.