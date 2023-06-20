Golf: Game-improvement stress worth it for Greg Ingram as Hazlehead player wins Jaffrey Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Game-improvement stress worth it for Greg Ingram as Hazlehead player wins Jaffrey Cup

In a weekend of strong performances, Nigg Bay Golf Club also ended their 44-year wait to win the Journal Cup once more.

By Alan Brown
Hazlehead Golf Club's Greg Ingram with the Jaffrey Cup. Image: Alan Brown.
Hazlehead Golf Club's Greg Ingram with the Jaffrey Cup. Image: Alan Brown.

Greg Ingram was in scintillating form to take the Jaffrey Cup back to Hazlehead Golf Club for the first time in nine years.

After qualifying as one of the best four scorers at the Journal Cup, Greg defeated Nigg Bay’s Tyler Ogston 5&3 in the Jaffrey semi-final, then his Balnagask clubmate Ryan Forbes 4&3 in the final.

The success echoed that of clubmate Scott Robertson at Portlethen in 2014.

Business development manager Greg, 36, said: “I’m obviously delighted to win the Jaffrey Cup, especially given how strong the field was and how tricky the course was playing.

“Initially my focus was shoot two solid scores for the Hazlehead team to give us a chance of winning the Journal Cup, but the Nigg Bay team played some terrific stuff and blew the field away, so I was happy to qualify third in the individual event.

“I wasn’t expecting it as I had been struggling with my ball striking, but thankfully my short game was sharp and I finished under par for the two rounds.

“I knew I had to play better in the matchplay stages and, luckily, I found a swing before the semi and carried it through both matches, which was pleasing.

“I was never in any trouble in either of the matches and my driving and iron play was as good as it’s been.

“I didn’t really miss many greens and gave myself a lot of good birdie opportunities.

“I played some good golf against Ryan, but had to make birdies to win holes.”

“It was good to have a final which was of such a high standard and fortunately I managed to take an early lead.

“I had three birdies in first five holes before Ryan birdied the sixth to get one back.

“I also birdied the seventh to restore my three-hole lead.

“Ryan won the ninth, but I birdied the 11th to go three up again.

“I also won the 13th with a par to go four ahead and closed the match out with a par at the long par three 15th.

“There are some great names on the trophy, so I’m really chuffed to add mine alongside other Hazlehead players like Scott Robertson and Sandy Pirie.

“I’ve been working hard on my game – with more downs than ups lately – but a win like this makes all the stress worthwhile!

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season and taking the momentum into the Hazlehead and Inverurie club championships, as well as helping both teams in their respective competitions.”

Ryan said: “Greg played some terrific golf. I was level par through seven holes and three down.

“When I hit it close to the flag, Greg hit it closer.”

The trophy was originally presented by Sir Thomas Jaffrey, an actuary at the Aberdeen Savings Bank, and first played for in 1927.

Story of the Jaffrey Cup final

Front nine

Par                   4  4  3  4  5  4  5  3  4

Greg Ingram     4  3  2  4  4  4  4  3  5  = 2up

Ryan Forbes     4  3  3  5  6  3  5  3  4

Back nine

Par                    3  4  4  4  4  3

Greg                 3  3  5  4  4  3  = 4&3

Ryan                 3  4  5  5  4  3

Journal Cup returns to Nigg Bay after 44-year wait

Nigg Bay have ended a 44-year wait to win the Journal Cup.

The trio of Tyler Ogston, Ryan Forbes and Zac Wood demolished a 16-team field at Peterculter after returning a 427 two-round aggregate.

Nigg Bay’s Journal Cup-winning team. From left, Dave Fleming, of the North-east District, presents the Nigg Bay team of Zac Wood, Ryan Forbes and Tyler Ogston with the Journal Cup. Image: Alan Brown.

The Hazlehead team of Scott Robertson, Greg Ingram and Jack Pirie finished runners-up, some 16 shots adrift on 443, while Murcar Links’ Anthony Bews, Alan Holbrook and Chris Somers combined to finish third, just one shot further adrift.

Tyler, who recorded rounds of 67 and 72, said: “It’s been a long time since Nigg lifted the trophy, so it is fantastic to lift again for everyone.

“I used to be a junior member at Culter, and Ryan won the Peterculter club championship in 2012, so that maybe helped us back up Zac’s two rounds.”

Nigg Bay last won the trophy in 1979, when Donald Jamieson partnered Alan and Gary Wood to success.

Ryan added: “It was brilliant to take the trophy into the clubhouse and you could see on the members’ faces what it meant to them.”

Journal Cup

Leading scores

427 – Nigg Bay (Tyler Ogston 67, 72; Zac Wood 71, 74; Ryan Forbes 72, 71).

443 – Hazlehead (Scott Robertson 72, 76; Greg Ingram 71, 70; Jack Pirie 82, 72).

444 – Murcar Links (Anthony Bews 75, 75; Alan Holbrook 79, 79; Chris Somers 66, 70).

451 – Newmachar (Adam Giles 72, 82; Callum Dunbar 71, 79; Clark Henderson 71, 76).

456 – Kemnay (Kiran Nolan 73, 74; Lewis Morgan 75, 74; Stewart Gray 82, 78).

City and Shire boys’ scratch title claimed by Duff House Royal’s Boyd

Boyd Gray won the boys’ scratch title at the Aberdeen City and Shire Schools Championship at Peterculter.

Banff Academy pupil Boyd, who plays off scratch at Duff House Royal, returned a one-under-par 70 to land the spoils at the Paul Lawrie Foundation-sponsored event, while Aboyne Academy’s Lily Donald lifted the girls’ scratch with an 82.

Deeside seven-handicapper Alex Weathers (Robert Gordon’s College) carded a nett 69 to win the low handicap event.

Findlay Bayne (Westhill) took the mid-handicap with the same score off a handicap of 18, while Connor McRitchie (Turriff) secured the high division with a 63 off 30.

Two clubs through to Pennant League last-eight

Deeside and Newmachar have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Aberdeen Pennant League.

The other six places are up for grabs during this week’s final group matches.

Results

Week 3 – Section A: Hazlehead 4, Banchory 1. Northern 2, Nigg Bay 3. Section B: Newmachar 3, Bon Accord 2. Royal Aberdeen 2.5, Portlethen 2.5. Section C: Craibstone 0.5, Deeside 4.5. Stonehaven 1.5, Murcar Links 3.5.

Week 4 – Section A: Banchory 5, Northern 0. Hazlehead 5, Caledonian 0. Section B: Auchmill 0.5, Newmachar 4.5.  Bon Accord 4.5, Portlethen 0.5. Section C: Deeside 4, Murcar Links 1. Peterculter 2, Stonehaven 3.

League positions

Section A: Hazlehead 9pts; Banchory, Nigg Bay 6; Northern 3; Caledonian 0.

Section B: Newmachar 10pts; Bon Accord 6; Royal Aberdeen 4; Portlethen 2; Auchmill 0.

Section C: Deeside 12pts; Murcar Links 6; Stonehaven 3; Peterculter, Craibstone 1.

Tuesday’s fixtures

Section A: Northern v Hazlehead. Section B: Portlethen v Auchmill. Royal Aberdeen v Bon Accord. Section C: Craibstone v Stonehaven. Murcar Links v Peterculter.

Thursday

Section A: Caledonian v Nigg Bay.

Meanwhile, Braemar’s 36-hole open takes place on Saturday. It is again a North-east District Order of Merit event.

