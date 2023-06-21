REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen’s shores with indie rock

Last week in Aberdeen Elton John said goodbye to live shows and headed down that yellow brick road of his. If that was the end of an era, last night we saw a glimpse of the future as Liverpool indie rock band Circa Waves hit the Music Hall.

There was certainly a different crowd compared to Elton’s too.

Looking around the packed venue most faces were likely celebrating the results of their Highers, rather than being of an age that remembers the 1970s.

DAYTIME TV were the opening act for Circa Waves

Opening the night was DAYTIME TV (formerly Hunter And The Bear) who set the bar very high.

The classy, pop rock of Jessica, and the quite brilliant Little Victories are perfectly tuned for stadiums and their short set turned the heads of those who were in early.

Charismatic frontman Will Irvine left the Scottish Highlands for London to find the music scene he craved. On this showing we will all be seeing more DAYTIME TV.

Cassia impressed with beachy vibes

Sandwiched in between DAYTIME TV and the headliners were the Cheshire trio, Cassia.

Vocalist and guitarist Rob Thomas grew up in Zambia and his exposure to West African music has been an influence on the band’s style and summery live performance.

Their relaxed groove and beachy vibe went down well, with the breezy Right There and soulful new single, High Tones the highlights of a strong set.

Everyone was ready for Circa Waves to make waves in Aberdeen

By the time Circa Waves arrived onstage there was a pumped-up sea of young bodies on the floor.

The band was due to hit the road in January, but illness struck, meaning the tour was postponed.

On top of a pandemic that wiped out the live music scene, it was no surprise that the audience was primed and ready to enjoy the show.

Opener Never Going Under, signalled the start of that feeling of common purpose that only live music can give you.

Circa Waves are part of a welcome trend of guitar bands who appeal to younger audiences. And what a sound they made.

Scouse tones and a heavier than expected sound

Vocalist and guitarist Kieran Shudall’s scouse vocal tone cut through a wall of sound that leaned on the formula of short, simple songs with shoutable catchy choruses.

They are heavier live than on record too. Set against quite stunning stage lighting the likes of Sorry I’m Yours and Be Your Drug shook the room.

Bolstered by the sound of the high-pitched Aberdeen audience, it was 90 minutes of infectious tunes, played with energy and drive that clearly speak to young people.

Saying ‘Goodnight’, walking off, then coming straight back on again is as old as the hills.

Whilst an encore didn’t happen, there was no way the band would have got back down the A90 alive without playing their trademark early single ‘T-Shirt Weather’.

It is a song they have performed in the dingiest small rooms to the biggest stages, and the wild reaction in the Music Hall reflected that.

Circa Waves now head to the summer festival circuit where they’ll make even more friends.