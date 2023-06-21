REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen’s shores with indie rock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen’s shores with indie rock

Liverpool indie rock band Circa Waves took to the Music Hall stage last night — here's our review

Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
By Mark Lenthall

Last week in Aberdeen Elton John said goodbye to live shows and headed down that yellow brick road of his. If that was the end of an era, last night we saw a glimpse of the future as Liverpool indie rock band Circa Waves hit the Music Hall.

There was certainly a different crowd compared to Elton’s too.

Looking around the packed venue most faces were likely celebrating the results of their Highers, rather than being of an age that remembers the 1970s.

DAYTIME TV were the opening act for Circa Waves

Daytime TV opened the night. Image: Kyan Gilfillan

Opening the night was DAYTIME TV (formerly Hunter And The Bear) who set the bar very high.

The classy, pop rock of Jessica, and the quite brilliant Little Victories are perfectly tuned for stadiums and their short set turned the heads of those who were in early.

Charismatic frontman Will Irvine left the Scottish Highlands for London to find the music scene he craved. On this showing we will all be seeing more DAYTIME TV.

Cassia impressed with beachy vibes

Cassia were the second band of the night. Image: Kyan Gilfillan

Sandwiched in between DAYTIME TV and the headliners were the Cheshire trio, Cassia.

Vocalist and guitarist Rob Thomas grew up in Zambia and his exposure to West African music has been an influence on the band’s style and summery live performance.

Their relaxed groove and beachy vibe went down well, with the breezy Right There and soulful new single, High Tones the highlights of a strong set.

Everyone was ready for Circa Waves to make waves in Aberdeen

The crowd was packed for Circa Waves. Image: Kyan Gilfillan

By the time Circa Waves arrived onstage there was a pumped-up sea of young bodies on the floor.

The band was due to hit the road in January, but illness struck, meaning the tour was postponed.

On top of a pandemic that wiped out the live music scene, it was no surprise that the audience was primed and ready to enjoy the show.

Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan

Opener Never Going Under, signalled the start of that feeling of common purpose that only live music can give you.

Circa Waves are part of a welcome trend of guitar bands who appeal to younger audiences. And what a sound they made.

Scouse tones and a heavier than expected sound

Vocalist Kieran Shudall. Image: Kyan Gilfillan

Vocalist and guitarist Kieran Shudall’s scouse vocal tone cut through a wall of sound that leaned on the formula of short, simple songs with shoutable catchy choruses.

They are heavier live than on record too. Set against quite stunning stage lighting the likes of Sorry I’m Yours and Be Your Drug shook the room.

Bolstered by the sound of the high-pitched Aberdeen audience, it was 90 minutes of infectious tunes, played with energy and drive that clearly speak to young people.

Saying ‘Goodnight’, walking off, then coming straight back on again is as old as the hills.

Whilst an encore didn’t happen, there was no way the band would have got back down the A90 alive without playing their trademark early single ‘T-Shirt Weather’.

It is a song they have performed in the dingiest small rooms to the biggest stages, and the wild reaction in the Music Hall reflected that.

Circa Waves now head to the summer festival circuit where they’ll make even more friends.

Conversation