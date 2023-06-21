Multi-million-pound work planned for police and NHS move into Aberdeenshire Council HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million-pound work planned for police and NHS move into Aberdeenshire Council HQ

The transformation into a "public sector hub" is designed to help the local authority balance the books.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeenshire Council's Aberdeen HQ Woodhill House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Council's Aberdeen HQ Woodhill House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council is in talks to rent out part of its huge headquarters in a bid to bring in extra cash.

Changes to the building on Aberdeen’s Westburn Road have been engineered in an effort to boost the authority’s flagging finances.

Should external parties take up tenancy at Woodhill House, it will mean business rate costs on the large building are shared.

Top brass are currently shelling out about £1 million per year on its centre of operations, which is unique as it’s the only HQ in Scotland which isn’t in the council area.

Aberdeenshire Council meetings are held in a separate wing of the city building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

More than £5.5 million will be set aside to refurbish the first and second floor wings of the facility to ensure it is suitable for the changes.

Members of the local authority’s business services committee were given an update on the matter at a recent meeting.

Who could be moving to Woodhill House?

Property chief Alan Whyte told the committee that the council is currently in “positive” talks with three partners who could soon take up office space at the HQ site.

He revealed that NHS staff would be making the move, with some workers already in place.

While it was hoped the new tenants would be fully moved in by September, Mr Whyte said it could be early 2024 until they “start to see numbers”.

The former police headquarters on Queen Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It is believed that Police Scotland staff could relocate to the local authority’s base too.

Some members of the workforce have already moved to Marischal College, the home of Aberdeen City Council.

They made the move to their new offices in 2021 following the closure of the Aberdeen police headquarters on Queen Street.

Woodhill House to become ‘public sector hub’

The council is working on 15-year lease agreements, saying their future tenants would be there “for the long-haul”.

Mr Whyte explained that the “innovative” use of the building would see Woodhill House become a “public sector hub”.

He also said the move would lead to financial, operational and wider public sector benefits.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater stands outside Woodhill House. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Committee chairman, councillor Mark Findlater, asked for more information to be released at a later date.

Positive discussions but ‘no final agreements’ made

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman confirmed that the health board is in ongoing discussions with the council regarding a possible move into Woodhill House.

But she stated: “No final agreements have been signed.”

Members of the health board’s learning and development team had used parts of the council building before the pandemic.

NHS Grampian has confirmed it has had discussions with Aberdeenshire Council regarding Woodhill House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The new deal could see administrative staff in Aberdeen join them following the move.

It is hoped a final decision on the tenancy will be agreed in the near future.

Meanwhile an Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said that “positive discussion” had been held with NHS Grampian and others over the potential lease of vacant spaces.

‘Stressed’ health workers arriving HOURS early for work amid parking crisis at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Conversation