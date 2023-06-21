Multi-million-pound work planned for police and NHS move into Aberdeenshire Council HQ

Aberdeenshire Council is in talks to rent out part of its huge headquarters in a bid to bring in extra cash.

Changes to the building on Aberdeen’s Westburn Road have been engineered in an effort to boost the authority’s flagging finances.

Should external parties take up tenancy at Woodhill House, it will mean business rate costs on the large building are shared.

Top brass are currently shelling out about £1 million per year on its centre of operations, which is unique as it’s the only HQ in Scotland which isn’t in the council area.

More than £5.5 million will be set aside to refurbish the first and second floor wings of the facility to ensure it is suitable for the changes.

Members of the local authority’s business services committee were given an update on the matter at a recent meeting.

Who could be moving to Woodhill House?

Property chief Alan Whyte told the committee that the council is currently in “positive” talks with three partners who could soon take up office space at the HQ site.

He revealed that NHS staff would be making the move, with some workers already in place.

While it was hoped the new tenants would be fully moved in by September, Mr Whyte said it could be early 2024 until they “start to see numbers”.

It is believed that Police Scotland staff could relocate to the local authority’s base too.

Some members of the workforce have already moved to Marischal College, the home of Aberdeen City Council.

They made the move to their new offices in 2021 following the closure of the Aberdeen police headquarters on Queen Street.

Woodhill House to become ‘public sector hub’

The council is working on 15-year lease agreements, saying their future tenants would be there “for the long-haul”.

Mr Whyte explained that the “innovative” use of the building would see Woodhill House become a “public sector hub”.

He also said the move would lead to financial, operational and wider public sector benefits.

Committee chairman, councillor Mark Findlater, asked for more information to be released at a later date.

Positive discussions but ‘no final agreements’ made

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman confirmed that the health board is in ongoing discussions with the council regarding a possible move into Woodhill House.

But she stated: “No final agreements have been signed.”

Members of the health board’s learning and development team had used parts of the council building before the pandemic.

The new deal could see administrative staff in Aberdeen join them following the move.

It is hoped a final decision on the tenancy will be agreed in the near future.

Meanwhile an Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said that “positive discussion” had been held with NHS Grampian and others over the potential lease of vacant spaces.