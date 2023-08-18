Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke smashes 350 MILLION download streams

Aberdeen dance music producer Chis Burke has smashed 350 million online streams as his global reputation continues to explode.

That staggering stream figure is set to rocket even higher as Chris has released a track in collaboration with acclaimed Grammy award winning producer Damon Sharpe.

Los Angeles based Sharpe is renowned for his work with worldwide chart sensationsÂ Kylie Minogue, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez.

The track Safe Haven is out now and available to steam on all platforms.

Chris has also recently signed to a record company that has released tracks by dance megastars David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Tiesto.

After breaking the 350 million mark Chris aims to overtake Granite City music legend Annie Lennox in stream figures.

Chris said: “I have had 350 million streams in total over the combined platforms

“On Instagram it is 180 million, Tik Tok is 70 million, Spotify 20 million, Apple is around 20 million as well as other platforms.

“The only person above me from Aberdeen is Annie Lennox so I guess that’s the next target.

“However there is some distance between Annie Lennox and myself.

“I have had messages on Instagram from people using my songs for birthdays and weddings which is really nice to see.

“It’s great to think that my music is there for people in some of the biggest moments in their lives. It’s touching.”

Working with a Grammy winner

American producer Sharpe has also worked with Anastacia, Kelly Rowland, Flo Rida, NKOTB and Nelly as well as many other artists.

Sharpe, who has racked up an astounding two billion streams, contacted Aberdonian Chris to ask if he was open to collaborating.

Chris explained:Â “Damon is a Grammy award winner who is known for his work with Kylie Minogue and Ariana Grande.

“He sent me a message through Instagram and we started working together.

“It came out of the blue and it was an honour to work with him.

“I had heard Damon’s work before so I knew who he was.

“To get a message from him asking to work together was a surprise.

“He is in Los Angeles so it was mostly done by zoom where we would have video calls and write the songs together.

“I would write it on his acoustic and Damon would be on his piano.

“We just went back and forward sharing ideas.

“Damon’s songs have two billion streams so he is very good at what he does.”

You can now pre-save my new single "Safe Haven" with @damonsharpe featuring Charlie Miller. Out next Friday!! ðŸŒ…https://t.co/R1FqK9JWWh pic.twitter.com/XseQzorJTg — Chris Burke (@chrisburke) August 11, 2023

Contacted by stars to collaborate

Chris has already collaborated with a number of top artists.

Hit single Bad Girl, released in 2021, was recorded with Italian producer Audiosonik and influential German DJ and producer Klaas who scored a worldwide smash hit with Infinity 2008.

He also releasedÂ Just An Illusion, a collaboration with Jeffrey Jey who was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Dance Recording category in 2000 for Blue (Da Ba Dee).

Chris’ has also been snapped up by a world renowned dance record label.

Chris said: “It has been really nice to work with these artists.

“Those collaborations have come about through those people contacting me.

“So my work must be good enough that word spreads in the industry.

“I have recently signed with Spinnin’ Records.

“They are one of the biggest dance labels and have worked with David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Tiesto.

“I will have a few releases with them later this year.

“The aim is to continue reaching more people.”

In The Mix popular with celebrities

Since 2021 Chris has also hosted In The Mix, a weekly radio show featuring one hour of the latest dance tracks.

The show has been a worldwide hit and topped the podcast charts in Hungary in 2021.

In the Mix also has a host of celebrity fans including sports stars including former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist and ex world super-middleweight boxing champion Carl Froch.

Chris said: “For the mix show artists and record labels send me their music early so that I can feature it and get it some promotion ahead of their official release.

“A few celebrities have messaged to say they enjoyed that including Ally McCoist and an American model Amber Rose.

“I’m a big boxing fan and Carl Froch also messaged me as did boxers Kell Brook and Billy Joe Saunders.”