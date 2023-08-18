Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke smashes 350 MILLION download streams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke smashes 350 MILLION download streams

As his fame spreads globally Chris Burke is set to release a track with Grammy Award winner Damon Sharpe who has worked with Kylie Minogue and Ariana Grande

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke has smashed 350 million streams. Image supplied by Chris Burke
Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke has smashed 350 million streams. Image supplied by Chris Burke

Aberdeen dance music producer Chis Burke has smashed 350 million online streams as his global reputation continues to explode.

That staggering stream figure is set to rocket even higher as Chris has released a track in collaboration with acclaimed Grammy award winning producer Damon Sharpe.

Los Angeles based Sharpe is renowned for his work with worldwide chart sensationsÂ  Kylie Minogue, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez.

The track Safe Haven is out now and available to steam on all platforms.

Chris has also recently signed to a record company that has released tracks by dance megastars David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Tiesto.

After breaking the 350 million mark Chris aims to overtake Granite City music legend Annie Lennox in stream figures.

Aberdeen producer Chris Burke smashes 350 million streams. Image provided by Chris Burke.

Chris said: “I have had 350 million streams in total over the combined platforms

“On Instagram it is 180 million, Tik Tok is 70 million, Spotify 20 million, Apple is around 20 million as well as other platforms.

“The only person above me from Aberdeen is Annie Lennox so I guess that’s the next target.

“However there is some distance between Annie Lennox and myself.

“I have had messages on Instagram from people using my songs for birthdays and weddings which is really nice to see.

“It’s great to think that my music is there for people in some of the biggest moments in their lives. It’s touching.”

Working with a Grammy winner

American producer Sharpe has also worked with Anastacia, Kelly Rowland, Flo Rida, NKOTB and Nelly as well as many other artists.

Sharpe, who has racked up an astounding two billion streams, contacted Aberdonian Chris to ask if he was open to collaborating.

Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke has released a track with Grammy winner Damon Sharper. Image supplied by Chris Burke.

Chris explained:Â “Damon is a Grammy award winner who is known for his work with Kylie Minogue and Ariana Grande.

“He sent me a message through Instagram and we started working together.

“It came out of the blue and it was an honour to work with him.

“I had heard Damon’s work before so I knew who he was.

“To get a message from him asking to work together was a surprise.

“He is in Los Angeles so it was mostly done by zoom where we would have video calls and write the songs together.

“I would write it on his acoustic and Damon would be on his piano.

“We just went back and forward sharing ideas.

“Damon’s songs have two billion streams so he is very good at what he does.”

Contacted by stars to collaborate

Chris has already collaborated with a number of top artists.

Hit single Bad Girl, released in 2021, was recorded with Italian producer Audiosonik and influential German DJ and producer Klaas who scored a worldwide smash hit with Infinity 2008.

He also releasedÂ  Just An Illusion, a collaboration with Jeffrey Jey who was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Dance Recording category in 2000 for Blue (Da Ba Dee).

Chris’ has also been snapped up by a world renowned dance record label.

Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke has signed with a world renowned label. Image provided by Chris Burke

Chris said: “It has been really nice to work with these artists.

“Those collaborations have come about through those people contacting me.

“So my work must be good enough that word spreads in the industry.

“I have recently signed with Spinnin’ Records.

“They are one of the biggest dance labels and have worked with David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Tiesto.

“I will have a few releases with them later this year.

“The aim is to continue reaching more people.”

In The Mix popular with celebrities

Since 2021 Chris has also hosted In The Mix, a weekly radio show featuring one hour of the latest dance tracks.

The show has been a worldwide hit and topped the podcast charts in Hungary in 2021.

In the Mix also has a host of celebrity fans including sports stars including former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist and ex world super-middleweight boxing champion Carl Froch.

Chris said: “For the mix show artists and record labels send me their music early so that I can feature it and get it some promotion ahead of their official release.

“A few celebrities have messaged to say they enjoyed that including Ally McCoist and an American model Amber Rose.

“I’m a big boxing fan and Carl Froch also messaged me as did boxers Kell Brook and Billy Joe Saunders.”

 

More from Music

Members of the Highland Voices choir performing in a tent at Belladrum, who may be playing Edinburgh Fringe
Inverness choir set to put on a show at Edinburgh Festival
Takeoff from Migos (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Music from late Migos rapper Takeoff features on new Quavo album
Jamie Foxx â€˜finally starting to feel like himselfâ€™ after â€˜medical complicationâ€™ (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jamie Foxx â€˜finally starting to feel like himselfâ€™ after â€˜medical complicationâ€™
Selena Gomez has announced the release date for her new song Single Soon (Matt Crossick/PA)
Selena Gomez announces release date for new song Single Soon
Dolly Parton recalls organising a Beatles reunion for upcoming rock album (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dolly Parton recalls organising Beatles reunion for upcoming rock album
Lizzo praised by dancers for â€˜breaking barriersâ€™ amid US lawsuit (Yui Mok/PA)
Lizzo praised by dancers for â€˜breaking barriersâ€™ amid US lawsuit
Singer Britney Spears and partner Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together (Barry King/Alamy Live News/PA)
Sam Asghari asks for kindness after filing for divorce from Britney Spears
Sam Asghari files for divorce from Britney Spears, three weeks after separation (PA)
Sam Asghari files for divorce from Britney Spears, three weeks after separation
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spearsâ€™ husband says in divorce filing that split came weeks ago
Olivia Rodrigo in London (PA Wire/Ian West)
Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest act to get award for one billion UK streams

Conversation