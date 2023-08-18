Inverness choir set to put on a show at Edinburgh Festival

They have starred at Belladrum, brightened up local garden centres and pubs – and even make the odd appearance at weddings.

And now, an up-and-coming Inverness choir is making its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Highland Voices was formed more than five years ago and – at least in the beginning – attracted a female-only membership.

That is, aside from musical director Tony Henry.

They applied to the Fringe “on a whim”, never expecting to be given the chance to perform.

But the unexpected has happened, and they have their big shot at stardom on Monday in Edinburgh.

Highland Voices at the Edinburgh Fringe: How did it happen?

The group are no strangers to public attention – they are regularly involved in performances in and around Inverness.

Most recently, they had a starring role at Belladrum.

But Tony explained how a long shot became a reality that the choir has been practising for ever since.

He said: “We applied last year on a whim. This will be our first time at the Fringe.

“If someone had said at the start we’d be at the Fringe, I wouldn’t have believed them.

“We’re beyond ourselves with excitement.”

Ever since they found out they were heading for Edinburgh, every performance and rehearsal has worked on perfecting a setlist.

Where and when are Highland Voices on at the Edinburgh Fringe?

A majority of the choir’s membership – 18 out of 15 – are getting on a bus on Saturday to go and take Edinburgh by storm.

Tony says they’re heading down early to “get a feel for” the venue.

They will be performing in Greyfriar’s Kirk. They have two shows on Monday – one at 3pm and one at 7pm.

He added: “To say that we’re excited is an understatement.”

Anyone in need of tickets can get them online at the Fringe’s portal.

