Inverness choir set to put on a show at Edinburgh Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness choir set to put on a show at Edinburgh Festival

The Inverness singers are fresh from this year's Belladrum.

By Sarah Bruce
Members of the Highland Voices choir performing in a tent at Belladrum, who may be playing Edinburgh Fringe
Highland Voices gospel choir are heading for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Image: Highland Voices

They have starred at Belladrum, brightened up local garden centres and pubs – and even make the odd appearance at weddings.

And now, an up-and-coming Inverness choir is making its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Highland Voices was formed more than five years ago and – at least in the beginning – attracted a female-only membership.

That is, aside from musical director Tony Henry.

They applied to the Fringe “on a whim”, never expecting to be given the chance to perform.

But the unexpected has happened, and they have their big shot at stardom on Monday in Edinburgh.

Highland Voices at the Edinburgh Fringe: How did it happen?

The group are no strangers to public attention – they are regularly involved in performances in and around Inverness.

Most recently, they had a starring role at Belladrum.

Members of the Highland Voices choir at their practice venue. Image: Highland Voices

But Tony explained how a long shot became a reality that the choir has been practising for ever since.

He said: “We applied last year on a whim. This will be our first time at the Fringe.

“If someone had said at the start we’d be at the Fringe, I wouldn’t have believed them.

“We’re beyond ourselves with excitement.”

Ever since they found out they were heading for Edinburgh, every performance and rehearsal has worked on perfecting a setlist.

Where and when are Highland Voices on at the Edinburgh Fringe?

A majority of the choir’s membership – 18 out of 15 – are getting on a bus on Saturday to go and take Edinburgh by storm.

A blue and yellow poster for Highland Voices at the Fringe
The poster for the fringe shows. Image: Highland Voices

Tony says they’re heading down early to “get a feel for” the venue.

They will be performing in Greyfriar’s Kirk. They have two shows on Monday – one at 3pm and one at 7pm.

He added: “To say that we’re excited is an understatement.”

Anyone in need of tickets can get them online at the Fringe’s portal.

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

The scene at the junction of Thurlow Road and Seafield Street in Nairn
Death crash driver has no memory of accident that killed 91-year-old pedestrian
The scene of the Nairn Crash involving two cars and a pedestrian
Crash expert says responsibility for Nairn fatal accident 'lies solely' with accused driver
This pull-out on the A9 from the Evening Express was published in 1979. Image: DC Thomson
50 years ago, critics warned A9 would be 'death track' without dualling
Valerie Steventon was Renee MacRae's closest friend. Image Firecrest Films
The Renee and Andrew MacRae murder: Renee's close friend who was crucial to getting…
Head and shoulders of DCI Brian Geddes with older photos of Renee and Andrew MacRae in the background
'Unfinished business': How the detective who brought Renee and Andrew MacRae's killer to justice…
Karen Darke and Mount Kilimanjaro
Paralympian Karen Darke sets off on challenge to scale Kilimanjaro riding a hand trike
Donna Stewart has been warned she could face a lengthy prison sentence after she admitted driving her car at high speed into an Inverness bookmakers while drunk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Drunk driver who left three passengers with life-threatening injuries after Inverness bookies crash is…
The biggest hunt for Nessie in 50 years will take place next weekend. Image: Loch Ness Centre.
Join the biggest search for Nessie in 50 years
Woman accused of three attempted murders admits lesser charge of dangerous driving while drunk
Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness Bus Station.
Man pulled 'large and alarming' knife during bus station brawl in Inverness

Conversation