‘The Chase is over’: Aberdeen game show guest eliminated from game in first round

ITV's hit trivia game show, The Chase saw an Aberdeen contestant loose to the hands of the chaser tonight.

By Shanay Taylor
Bradley Walsh is the host of The Chase
Bradley Walsh is the host of The Chase. Image: ITV

A contestant from Aberdeen was the latest to take part in the hit ITV series The Chase.

Maitland, a London Blue Badge tour guide, originally from the Granite City, was hopeful of winning some money to buy street art for her house.

The Aberdonian kicked off tonight’s programme as she was the first to try and beat ruthless quiz genius, Jenny Ryan.

She got off to a great start by collecting an impressive £6,000 in the cash builder round.

When it was time to face The Chaser, Maitland had a tough decision to make.

She could stick with £6,000, take a chance on £22,000 or take a step closer to home by accepting a mere £73.

Maitland decided to stick with her £6,000 and “get back”.

The Chase was on

She moved closer to home by answering the first three questions correctly, closely followed by the chaser.

However, the chaser managed to take the lead as the Aberdonian, unfortunately, got an unlucky couple of questions.

Jenny Ryan from The Chase.
Maitland from Aberdeen took on Jenny Ryan. Image: ITV

The chaser closed the gap, leaving it down to the final question, which saw Maitland leave the game.

Jenny Ryan said: “Desperately unlucky there Maitland.”

While, host Bradley Walsh added: “I’m sorry to lose you, as will your team be.

“However, you have been caught and The Chase is over. Thanks a lot and lots of love, take care.”

What is The Chase?

The game shows four contestants play against a professional quizzer, dubbed the chaser, who attempts to prevent them from winning a cash prize.

Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis are the chasers.

Labbett and Wallace have both been chasers since the first series aired back in 2009.

While Hegerty joined in series two, Sinha in series four, Ryan in series nine, and Ennis in series 13.

It has become one of the most successful and longest-running game shows, with a regular audience of three to five million.

Are you a fan of the show? Let us know in the comments.

