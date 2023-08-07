Temporary fencing removed from grass at Union Terrace Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Temporary fencing removed from grass at Union Terrace Gardens

The fencing was to prevent people walking on the grass until fully laid but now the space has been opened up.

By Ross Hempseed
Fencing has been removed from the UTG grass area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fencing has been removed from the UTG grass area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Temporary fencing around the green at Union Terrace Gardens has been removed after being up for the past six weeks.

The fencing was to prevent people from walking on the newly-laid grass at the centre of the £30m Union Terrace Gardens.

Work on the project has been ongoing for several years, with the revamped gardens opening to the public last December last year, however, some areas were still to be finished.

This included laying down the large area of grass intended to be a communal gathering space in the heart of Aberdeen.

The grass was laid at the end of June covering a previously brown patch of soil, but officials said the area would not be ready for several weeks.

The grass will provide a space for Aberdonians to lay down in warm weather and is the centre of the UTG redevelopment. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘The gardens look glorious’

However, now the temporary fencing around the green has been removed, inviting the public to enjoy the space.

In a social media post, Aberdeen Inspired said that “the gardens look glorious”.

In an Instagram post Aberdeen Inspired said the gardens looked “glorious. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.

The newly-revamped gardens have been the subject of much discussion due to delays in finishing the project, which opened eight months after originally intended.

There have been several issues since the gardens reopened, including anti-social behaviour, CCTV cameras not being switched on, public toilets being closed and the struggles to find tenants for the pavilions.

However, businesses are using most of the new space with Common Sense Coffee House, one of the pavilion tenants, organising a craft fair to be held in the gardens.

The removal of the fencing comes just before many students receive their exam results and what better place to get a photo than at the Union Terrace Gardens?

