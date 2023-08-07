Temporary fencing removed from grass at Union Terrace Gardens

Temporary fencing around the green at Union Terrace Gardens has been removed after being up for the past six weeks.

The fencing was to prevent people from walking on the newly-laid grass at the centre of the £30m Union Terrace Gardens.

Work on the project has been ongoing for several years, with the revamped gardens opening to the public last December last year, however, some areas were still to be finished.

This included laying down the large area of grass intended to be a communal gathering space in the heart of Aberdeen.

The grass was laid at the end of June covering a previously brown patch of soil, but officials said the area would not be ready for several weeks.

‘The gardens look glorious’

However, now the temporary fencing around the green has been removed, inviting the public to enjoy the space.

In a social media post, Aberdeen Inspired said that “the gardens look glorious”.

The newly-revamped gardens have been the subject of much discussion due to delays in finishing the project, which opened eight months after originally intended.

There have been several issues since the gardens reopened, including anti-social behaviour, CCTV cameras not being switched on, public toilets being closed and the struggles to find tenants for the pavilions.

However, businesses are using most of the new space with Common Sense Coffee House, one of the pavilion tenants, organising a craft fair to be held in the gardens.

The removal of the fencing comes just before many students receive their exam results and what better place to get a photo than at the Union Terrace Gardens?