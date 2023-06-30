Timeless classics Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and An Officer and A Gentleman coming to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Timeless classics Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and An Officer and A Gentleman coming to Aberdeen

The two dazzling shows will captivate Aberdeen audiences at his Majesty's Theatre next year.

By Denny Andonova
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang poster
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is coming to His Majesty's Theatre next June. Image: His Majesty's Theatre.

Two of the most beloved films of all time will be brought to life on Aberdeen stage next year.

West End hit Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will join a bumper line-up of dazzling shows at His Majesty’s Theatre next summer.

Families will have the opportunity to hop on a magical racing car with absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts and his children Jemima and Jeremy in June.

Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children, which was recreated in the famous 1968 film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang offers a fun-filled adventure for people of all ages.

The award-winning show will captivate audiences with the unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers – including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious.

Its renowned title song Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will, of course, also feature in the show.

An Officer and A Gentleman: A story of passionate love that defies all odds

Hearts will soar next October, when Richard Gere fans will get to experience a timeless story of love, courage and redemption live at His Majesty’s Theatre.

An Officer and A Gentleman the Musical will take the audience into the romantic world of the award-winning film from the 1980s – showing love really can conquer all.

Richard Gere and Debra Winger starred in the 1982 film. Image: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock.

While the Hollywood actor will not make an appearance, the story of fearless young officer Zack Mayo and Paula Pokrifki is certainly bound to sweep everyone off their feet.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, is thrilled to bring such “amazing productions” to His Majesty’s Theatre.

He said: “These classic stories have a timeless quality, and the enduring boundless enthusiasm for both is well deserved.

An Officer and A Gentleman poster
An Officer and A Gentleman will take fans on a romantic journey at His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: His Majesty’s Theatre.

“Whether you want to get caught up in with the infectious fun of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, or be swept off your feet by An Officer and a Gentleman, we’re sure that both shows will prove extremely popular when they come to Aberdeen next year.”

Tickets for both shows will be available on the Aberdeen Performing Arts website and at the box office in His Majesty’s Theatre or the Music Hall from Thursday next week.

More from Press and Journal

Adopted dolphin Charlie swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge. Image: WDC.
Watch: 'Urban dolphin' swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right are photographed at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead and Elgin City fixtures for the 2023-24 season revealed
Barry Robson standing in front of the Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground. Photo SNS
Aberdeen to kick-off 202324 Premiership campaign at Livingston on August 5
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Revealed: Caley Thistle learn fixtures for Championship season 2023-24
Cove Rangers' badge pictured at their home ground Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers to return to League One with trip to Hamilton Accies
MV Hebridean Isles sailing on the open seas.
Ferry crossings to South Uist reinstated as MV Finlaggan returns to service
Post Thumbnail
Packing smart for road trips
Post Thumbnail
Sandero sticks to Dacia core values
Martin Gilbert. Image: James Thorneley
Martin Gilbert: Our region can be well-resourced pantry of UK
The latest push to reinvent Union Street has inspired lots of Aberdonians to get involved (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Len Ironside: Civic pride isn't an old-fashioned concept - it's the way forward