Timeless classics Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and An Officer and A Gentleman coming to Aberdeen

Two of the most beloved films of all time will be brought to life on Aberdeen stage next year.

West End hit Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will join a bumper line-up of dazzling shows at His Majesty’s Theatre next summer.

Families will have the opportunity to hop on a magical racing car with absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts and his children Jemima and Jeremy in June.

Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children, which was recreated in the famous 1968 film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang offers a fun-filled adventure for people of all ages.

The award-winning show will captivate audiences with the unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers – including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious.

Its renowned title song Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will, of course, also feature in the show.

An Officer and A Gentleman: A story of passionate love that defies all odds

Hearts will soar next October, when Richard Gere fans will get to experience a timeless story of love, courage and redemption live at His Majesty’s Theatre.

An Officer and A Gentleman the Musical will take the audience into the romantic world of the award-winning film from the 1980s – showing love really can conquer all.

While the Hollywood actor will not make an appearance, the story of fearless young officer Zack Mayo and Paula Pokrifki is certainly bound to sweep everyone off their feet.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, is thrilled to bring such “amazing productions” to His Majesty’s Theatre.

He said: “These classic stories have a timeless quality, and the enduring boundless enthusiasm for both is well deserved.

“Whether you want to get caught up in with the infectious fun of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, or be swept off your feet by An Officer and a Gentleman, we’re sure that both shows will prove extremely popular when they come to Aberdeen next year.”

Tickets for both shows will be available on the Aberdeen Performing Arts website and at the box office in His Majesty’s Theatre or the Music Hall from Thursday next week.