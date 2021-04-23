SAYFC announces restructure and new top team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs (SAYFC) has announced a number of changes to its structures and the appointment of a new top team.

The association’s new national chairman is Katie Burns from Kilmaurs YFC, replacing Gemma Bruce from Udny JAC. She will be supported by West Fife YFC’s Lucy Mitchell in the role of new national vice-chairman.

The association’s new national president for 2021/22 is former Bell Baxter ADS member and past national chairman Bill Arnott.

SAYFC has also reviewed the structure of the organisation and its former board of management has been replaced by a board of trustees, and the national council has been replaced by six committees.

These are: agri and rural affairs, chaired by Ally Brunton from East Fife JAC; communications and marketing, chaired by Hamish Logan from East Lothian JAC; competitions and events, chaired by national vice-chairman Lucy Mitchell; development and wellbeing, chaired by Annabel Baker from Bell Baxter ADS; finance and risk, chaired by Peter Duthie from Garioch JAC; and international travel, chaired by Lucy McClymont from Lower Nithsdale YFC.

Newly appointed national chairman, Katie Burns, praised the association’s membership for adapting quickly to the Covid-19 crisis.

“It is now essential that we encourage members to be a strong voice within; working collaboratively will help understand what needs to be done,” she said.

“By offering personal development opportunities, encouraging feedback and motivating members to be involved in decision making processes – this should keep us on track to achieving the vison, with the social aspect of the association a key element throughout.”

National president, Bill Arnott, said SAYFC membership had declined during the pandemic due to the loss of face-to-face meetings and competitions.

He added: “Young Farmers are a resilient bunch and once we come out of lockdown I am confident we will see enthusiasm for membership and competitions rise again.

“With the excellent office bearers in post alongside me I know together we can support and guide the Young Farmers over the next year to ensure that the positive lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic can be built on and implemented ensuring our wonderful movement will continue to flourish and to grow again.”