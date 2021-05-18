‘Bulls Out For Cancer’ bid to raise £5000 for charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The nation’s beef bulls are being roped in to a farm-focused mission to raise funds for testicular cancer.

The Breedr livestock genetics company is calling on farmers to support a “Bulls Out For Cancer” campaign which aims to raise £5000 for the OddBalls Foundation testicular awareness charity.

Every time a farmer uses Breedr’s free app to log a bull being turned out to the herd in May and June, the company will donate £10 to the charity. Each “bulling activity” or artificial insemination will earn a bonus 10p, and farmers who share their photos or video on Twitter with the hashtag #BullsOutForCancer will add another £1 to the pot.

Breedr co-founder Suzy Wheal said: “Healthy balls are vital to farmers, whether that’s their own or their bulls’ – they’re clearly a vital part of any breeding system!”

For more information visit www.breedr.co