Wester Olrig Farm in Caithness launched to the market for offers over £1.5m

A mixed arable and livestock farm in Caithness – Wester Olrig Farm – has been launched to the market for offers over £1.5 million.

The farm, located near Thurso, is described by selling agent Strutt & Parker as a “highly productive mixed arable and stock farm extending to approximately 330 acres with environmental scheme opportunities”.

The farm, which is available to buy as a whole, comprises mainly Grade 3 (2) land of which 265 acres is arable and grass leys, 24 acres if ploughable pasture, 22 acres is rough grazings, and eight acres is amenity woodland.

The remaining 11 acres comprises roads, yards, buildings, grass banks, ditches, hedgerows and a pond.

Strutt & Parker said the sale includes a four-bedroom farmhouse, two semi-detached two-bedroom cottages, and an extensive range of modern and traditional farm buildings. These include winter accommodation for livestock, grain and machinery storage, and an 800-tonne silage pit with asphalt floor and underground effluent tank.

The farm also boasts renewable energy technology including an 11kW wind turbine, 2.5kW solar panels, and an air source heat pump for the farmhouse.

Environmental opportunities

Euan MacCrimmon, senior associate director at Strutt & Parker’s estates and farm agency, said Wester Olrig presents environmental scheme opportunities as the majority of the land is gently sloping down towards the Loch of Durran Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) leans area.

“The farm has been in in the same family for three generations and has been maintained to a high standard to continue the production of high quality crops, as well as establishing unique environmental opportunities,” added Mr MacCrimmon.

“For these reasons we expect high interest both locally and from further afield given the excellent value the farm represents.”