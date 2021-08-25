Whitmuir organic farm with shop and cafe for sale for offers over £1.5m

Whitmuir organic farm on the outskirts of Edinburgh has been launched to the market for offers over £1.5 million.

The farm, located near West Linton, boasts a purpose-built organic farm shop and retail business, an 80-seater cafe, a range of farm buildings, a five-bedroom farmhouse and just under 140 acres of farmland and woodland.

Selling agent Galbraith said the sale presented a rare opportunity to buy an established rural business with a loyal clientele.

“The current owners have created an award-winning diversified business which is noted for its environmental credentials and has become a destination in itself,” said Duncan Barrie from Galbraith.

“The purchasers would have the opportunity to continue the existing enterprise or further develop some of the buildings and site if desired, subject to the necessary consents.”

He said the business has generated an average annual turnover of £680,000 in recent years, and facilities at the farm include the modern farm shop and cafe, a purpose-built butchery with kitchen, processing rooms, an office, storage space, and a barn which is currently let to an antiques dealer.

The farm’s current owners purchased the enterprise in 2000 and they have been farming it organically for 20 years, selling their meat, soft fruit and vegetables through the farm shop and via a delivery service.

Galbraith said the land, which has been classified as Grade 4.2 and 5.1/5.2, is well suited for grazing and fodder production and buildings include modern cattle courts.

The woodland areas comprise a mixture of commercial and amenity trees, and a small area of land is let out to a plant nursery.