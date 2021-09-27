Cancer charity Clan calls on bidders for forever homes in lighthouse auction finale

Whether it’s to brighten up your office or add a pop of colour to your garden, anyone can bid on the Light The North sculptures when they go under the hammer on Monday November 1 to raise funds for Clan.

The legacy of the Light The North lighthouse trail will continue when all 50 large lighthouse sculptures and 8 small lighthouses take centre stage in the grand auction at Inverurie’s Thainstone Exchange which will be both an in-person and online event.

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s head of income generation and business development and project director for Light the North, said: “The 10-week Light the North lighthouse trail, in partnership with Wild in Art, has been embraced by the people of the north-east – individuals, families, artists, local businesses, community groups and schools have all been fully immersed in this colourful, exciting trail across the country whilst raising funds for Clan Cancer Support.

Support Clan by bidding on Light The North sculptures

“The lighthouse sculptures each represent a safe haven, a beacon in a storm, navigation through troubled waters – all very much aligned with Clan’s aims. They now hold a special place in the heart of the artists who created them, the people who have visited them and Clan’s service users who will ultimately benefit from them.”

Cancer patients have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic due to delays in diagnosis and treatment. For 38 years the charity has helped people live with and beyond a cancer diagnosis, but needs the extra support and funds raised from events like Light The North to continue supporting people affected by cancer.

Fiona added: “Bidders will continue this legacy and the funds raised from the auction will go on to aid essential cancer support services for people, right in the heart of our communities all across the north-east.

“We can’t wait to see where these very special sculptures will end their journey and look forward to the excitement of the in-person and online bids coming on November 1.”

View sculptures at Light the North Farewell Weekend

All of the sculptures available for bidding can be viewed in person ahead of the auction at the Light the North Farewell Weekend from October 29 to 31 at the Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don.

If you’re interested in bidding, you can fill in a registration form here or email lighthousekeeper@clancancersupport.org for more information.

