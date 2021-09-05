REVIEW: Texas understated but outstanding in brilliant acoustic gig at The Tivoli

Ever wondered what it would be like if Texas invited you to hang out in their rehearsal room while they make music?

Well, 520 people were lucky enough to find out when the iconic Scottish band played an oh-so intimate sold-out gig at The Tivoli.

The concert was a special affair to play the entire new Texas album, Hi, in a stripped-down acoustic setting. The aim was simple, according to no less an authority than Sharleen Spiteri: “You can hear it the way we worked on it, hear the words and the meaning … and feel like you’re coming to our rehearsal room.”

The laid back nature was stamped on the evening from the moment Sharleen sauntered on stage, complete with yellow bobble hat and mug of tea, and settled into a chair with a cheery “I’m back”… as the audience roared and cheered right back at her.

They cheered even more when she picked up a guitar and burst into the country-tinged Moonstar, filling the room with that unmistakable huge voice that has just become better over the decades. It might have been an understated gig, but Sharleen was simply outstanding.

She wasn’t on her own for long, though, the rest of the Texas crew joined her in short order to work their way through track after track from Hi.

Sharleen seemed close to tears

The album, released in May, started life as a celebration of the band’s 35th anniversary, working off a treasure trove of unfinished tracks from their legendary White On Blonde album. But this, the 10th Texas album, is no cut and paste job.

It’s a mature work, taking the DNA of classic Texas and turning it into something deep and textured – as Sharleen told the Tivoli, with age comes freedom to really express emotions.

No sooner had she said that, than the band unleashed their current single, You Can Call Me, with its retro Texas tones, it’s a hymn to emotions and age.

And if you are after raw emotion, Sharleen’s rendition of the beautiful ballad, Unbelievable, had the audience rapt – and the singer herself seemingly close to tears by the final note.

Each of the tracks from Hi had its moment in the spotlight, each carrying real heft as it was pared back to the sheer musicianship and talent of the band, all sitting and looking just at ease.

Weaving through all of it was Sharleen herself, funny and warm and devilish at times – don’t be coming back from the loo when she’s chatting with the audience. She really will make you the centre of attention.

Much, too, was made of how delighted the band were to be finally performing live again after months of lockdown. A mutual feeling, judging by the audience cheers.

Curfew encore of classic Texas tracks

There was a real connection from the stage to the room… so when Sharleen joked about Texas having been around so long are folk not bored of them, the shout of “never” was heartfelt.

In a night of stand-out moments – including title track Hi, obviously minus the Wu-Tang Clan – the infectious Donna Summer inflected Mr Haze was a showstopper. This was the “unfinished track” that was “too good” and convinced Sharleen and Co that Hi wasn’t just an anniversary album, but a work in its own right.

That was a superb number to finish off the Hi playlist… but it wasn’t the end of the night.

A “15-minute curfew” encore saw three massive Texas songs in rapid succession – the one that started it all, I Don’t Want A Lover, the sublime Summer Son and the “get on your feet now” Inner Smile.

It was fitting that these three classics served to underline Hi as a natural extension of the brilliant music Texas make and keep on making.

It was a great high to end an unforgettable gig.

