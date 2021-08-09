Scotland’s first 4D cardiac scanner unveiled in north-east

Cardiac patients will have faster appointments – and be exposed to less radiation – as a first-of-its-kind cardiac scanner is unveiled in the north-east.

NHS Grampian has introduced the “world-class” 4D tech, now ready for use in Scotland for the first time.

It will be mainly used by cardiac patients with ischaemic heart disease, which causes their arteries to narrow.

This will help with the growing number of patients requiring multiple scans to see how they respond to treatment over time.

What does this mean for patients?

The IQ SPECT CT produces images in 4D by taking different types of scan at the same time.

While these procedures typically take at last 15 minutes, the new machine can do the same in less than five.

Prof Roger Staff, head of imaging physics at NHS Grampian, said: “The system helps improve patient comfort as people are required to stay still for less time.

“The technology can also work with lower doses of radiation, benefiting both the patient and saving resources.

“Quicker scan times also provide the potential, in future, for patient capacity to be increased – with more scans taking place in the same timeframe.”

Installed by specialists

There are just a handful of IQ SPECT CTs currently in use throughout the UK.

The new system at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is the first of its kind for Scotland.

It is so advanced, a specialist team from Germany had to travel over to ensure it was installed correctly.

Prof Staff said the department is “delighted” with the addition, adding: “It represents a cutting-edge development for cardiac and cancer services in the region and keeps us at the forefront of diagnostic technology.”