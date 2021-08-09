A dram good deal: 7 bargain single malt whiskies you can buy now

Bag yourself a bargain whisky from one of the many great deals available at supermarkets at the moment.

Malt whisky is something you absolutely expect to pay a premium for, so to get a deal on a bottle of the amber liquid is always a joy.

And at the moment, many of the main supermarkets seem to be in a bit of a price war with many drinks being offered at bargain prices.

Many bottles of malt are available at heavily discounted prices in operators such as the Co-op, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Asda at the moment, while there are also great deals to be picked up at the discounters, Lidl and Aldi.

We have rounded up some of the best deals we have found so you don’t have to…

Tesco – Laphroaig Islay Single Malt 10 Year, £28

With a normal price of £38, bagging £10 off this peaty and smoky malt is definitely a bargain whisky lovers shouldn’t miss out on.

This Laphroaig deal is only available to Clubcard holders, but as the card is free, simply sign up if you don’t have one.

Available until August 23. Buy here

Co-op – Tamnavulin Speyside Single Malt, sherry cask edition, £30

With £15 off the normal retail price of £45, there is a real bargain to be had picking up the sherry cask edition of the Tamnavulin Speyside Single Malt.

A wonderfully well-sherried single malt, it begins its life in American oak barrels before being finished in three different types of sherry casks. Expect Christmas cake, chocolate and red berry notes in this delightful dram.

Available until August 17 in store.

Morrisons – Talisker Skye Single Malt, £25

This fruity, honey-like dram has hints of lime with only a little pepper and smoke – and it is available from Morrisons just now with £13 off the normal price of £38.

This Talisker Skye deal is available until August 24. Buy here

Sainsbury’s – Tullibardine 225 Sauternes Finish Malt, £30

This is one of the best deals around at the moment with a whopping £15 off what is a cracking dram.

Distilled at Tullibardine in the Highland Perthshire, it was matured in a 225-litre cask, hence the name, that previously held Sauternes dessert wine from Chateau Suduiraut. The result is a golden-coloured single malt with a deliciously creamy, fruity flavour.

Buy here

Asda – The Ardmore Single Malt, £20

Rollback kings, Asda, have certainly gone back in time with this beauty from Ardmore, slashing a third off the normal price of £30.

This lightly-smoked peaty offering has a creamy vanilla flavour balanced by sweet honey and spice, shaped by its deep-rooted connection to its Highlands origins.

Buy here

Lidl – Ben Bracken Single Malt, £16.99

Lidl’s own single malt, Ben Bracken, is available at the amazing price of only £16.99 and is well worth sampling.

It is light, elegant and refined with attractive nuances of vanilla honey, cinnamon, creamy caramel and coffee latte. These enticing aromas are reflected on the palate with rewarding silky flavours of roasted almonds, sun-dried raisins, moist banana cake and maple syrup.

Buy here

Aldi – Glen Marnoch Speyside Single Malt, £16.99

Coming in at the same price as Lidl’s offering is Aldi’s Glen Marnoch Speyside, which is big, fruity and rich, and another bargain whisky.

The characteristics represent the most famous whisky-producing area of Speyside. A typical Speyside style, the Glen Marnoch is sweet and rounded with flavours of vanilla, oakiness and malty notes. The long-lasting length is both mellow and warming.

Buy here

For more about whisky…