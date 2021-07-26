Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘My husband couldn’t be there for support’: Aberdeen mum tells of giving birth in Covid lockdown

By Samantha Leckie
July 26, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Leah Guild gave birth during the pandemic to her third son Charlie.
Leah Guild gave birth during the pandemic to her third son Charlie.

You’ve just given birth, you’re mentally and physically drained, and it’s safe to say you’re a little bit scared of the new bundle of responsibility you’ve just brought into the world.

For Aberdeen mum Leah Guild – and so many others – the experience of giving birth was made all the more difficult by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leah, 36, gave birth to her son Charlie earlier this year. She had given birth twice before, but never slap bang in the middle of a national lockdown.

Today, mum-of-three Leah gives an insight into what it was like to give birth during a pandemic.

Baby Charlie was born during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘I was absolutely exhausted but Russell couldn’t be there for support’

“It was after Charlie was born that I felt the biggest difference between his birth and my previous births,” said Leah.

A precious time for both parents, restrictions at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital meant that just a few short hours after Charlie – now six months old – was welcomed into the world, his dad Russell had to go home.

Russell and Leah Guild, with their sons Charlie, Louie and Archie.

Leah, a children’s reporter for Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration, said: “Russell had to go home as soon as I was moved to a maternity ward after I gave birth on the labour ward.”

Little Charlie was born at 6.43pm on January 10, with mum Leah moved to a maternity ward at around 10pm – meaning the couple, who live in Bridge of Don with their other two sons Louie, 5, and three-year-old Archie, only had a few hours to process the birth, and spend time together with their newborn.

Leah found out she was expecting her third baby in April, shortly after WHO announced Covid-19 was a global pandemic.

“For Russell that was the most upsetting part because he’d had next to no time with our new baby.

“Then when I was moved to the ward, I was absolutely exhausted but my husband couldn’t be there for support so I didn’t get any sleep.

“I had this brand new baby who wasn’t even sure about life yet, and he just wanted to breast feed and be on me. That was fine…but mentally and physically it was exhausting.

“I couldn’t really relax. I didn’t know my baby yet… I didn’t know what his little noises meant.”

Building up to birth

Leah had agreed to be induced at 41 weeks pregnant, with doctors expressing concerns that baby Charlie was measuring particularly big.

After being induced, husband Russell was sent home to wait it out and due to restrictions he had to book a two-hour slot to see his wife the following day.

It was only when Leah was moved from triage to the midwife unit – then subsequently to the labour ward because meconium was found in Leah’s broken waters – was Russell able to stay with his wife.

Leah while in hospital.

“I could have done with staying in the ward for support for longer”

However, the following day after Charlie was born, restrictions had to be enforced once more and Russell could only book a two-hour slot to return to see Leah and his newborn son.

But with only one partner allowed on the maternity ward at a time, Russell was only able to book a slot for 6pm.

Much to Leah and Russell’s relief, mother and son were able to go home that next day. But even so, it wouldn’t have been Leah’s first choice to leave the ward so soon had restrictions not been in place.

Leah and husband Russell heading home with newborn son Charlie.

She said: “Breastfeeding doesn’t come naturally to me, I could have done with staying in the ward for support for longer. But I had to weigh things up and I knew if I went home I’d have Russell’s support.

“Even little things like having a shower or going to the toilet – I needed Russell to be there, and in hospital I wouldn’t have him.

“I remember thinking if someone was a first time mum in that situation it would have been even harder – I can’t even imagine.”

Baby Charlie shortly after he was born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Leah, who said masks had to be worn at all times except when giving physically giving birth, added: “No kids were allowed in to visit on the ward at all. I remember I’d messaged friends and family to say Charlie had been born, but I didn’t send any pictures because I wanted my boys to be the first to see him.

“That was quite tough. But thinking back, I suppose it was a special time because it was one-on-one with Charlie.

“I had lots of visitors when I had my other two – it’s just at the time it felt really tough.

“We were just lucky we were fine, healthy and okay to go home.”

