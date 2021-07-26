‘My husband couldn’t be there for support’: Aberdeen mum tells of giving birth in Covid lockdown

You’ve just given birth, you’re mentally and physically drained, and it’s safe to say you’re a little bit scared of the new bundle of responsibility you’ve just brought into the world.

For Aberdeen mum Leah Guild – and so many others – the experience of giving birth was made all the more difficult by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leah, 36, gave birth to her son Charlie earlier this year. She had given birth twice before, but never slap bang in the middle of a national lockdown.

Today, mum-of-three Leah gives an insight into what it was like to give birth during a pandemic.

‘I was absolutely exhausted but Russell couldn’t be there for support’

“It was after Charlie was born that I felt the biggest difference between his birth and my previous births,” said Leah.

A precious time for both parents, restrictions at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital meant that just a few short hours after Charlie – now six months old – was welcomed into the world, his dad Russell had to go home.

Leah, a children’s reporter for Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration, said: “Russell had to go home as soon as I was moved to a maternity ward after I gave birth on the labour ward.”

Little Charlie was born at 6.43pm on January 10, with mum Leah moved to a maternity ward at around 10pm – meaning the couple, who live in Bridge of Don with their other two sons Louie, 5, and three-year-old Archie, only had a few hours to process the birth, and spend time together with their newborn.

“For Russell that was the most upsetting part because he’d had next to no time with our new baby.

“Then when I was moved to the ward, I was absolutely exhausted but my husband couldn’t be there for support so I didn’t get any sleep.

“I had this brand new baby who wasn’t even sure about life yet, and he just wanted to breast feed and be on me. That was fine…but mentally and physically it was exhausting.

“I couldn’t really relax. I didn’t know my baby yet… I didn’t know what his little noises meant.”

Building up to birth

Leah had agreed to be induced at 41 weeks pregnant, with doctors expressing concerns that baby Charlie was measuring particularly big.

After being induced, husband Russell was sent home to wait it out and due to restrictions he had to book a two-hour slot to see his wife the following day.

It was only when Leah was moved from triage to the midwife unit – then subsequently to the labour ward because meconium was found in Leah’s broken waters – was Russell able to stay with his wife.

“I could have done with staying in the ward for support for longer”

However, the following day after Charlie was born, restrictions had to be enforced once more and Russell could only book a two-hour slot to return to see Leah and his newborn son.

But with only one partner allowed on the maternity ward at a time, Russell was only able to book a slot for 6pm.

Much to Leah and Russell’s relief, mother and son were able to go home that next day. But even so, it wouldn’t have been Leah’s first choice to leave the ward so soon had restrictions not been in place.

She said: “Breastfeeding doesn’t come naturally to me, I could have done with staying in the ward for support for longer. But I had to weigh things up and I knew if I went home I’d have Russell’s support.

“Even little things like having a shower or going to the toilet – I needed Russell to be there, and in hospital I wouldn’t have him.

“I remember thinking if someone was a first time mum in that situation it would have been even harder – I can’t even imagine.”

Leah, who said masks had to be worn at all times except when giving physically giving birth, added: “No kids were allowed in to visit on the ward at all. I remember I’d messaged friends and family to say Charlie had been born, but I didn’t send any pictures because I wanted my boys to be the first to see him.

“That was quite tough. But thinking back, I suppose it was a special time because it was one-on-one with Charlie.

“I had lots of visitors when I had my other two – it’s just at the time it felt really tough.

“We were just lucky we were fine, healthy and okay to go home.”

