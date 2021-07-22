Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Covid-19: Can you mix and match doses of the vaccine?

By Ana Da Silva
July 22, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm


You’ve had your first jab, but does your second dose have to be from the same Covid vaccine manufacturer if you live in Scotland?

A chief scientist for the World Health Organization said there is “limited data” on “mixing and matching” Covid-19 vaccines.

But countries around the world, such as Canada, Spain and Thailand, have already decided to mix and match.

Why? Because some concerns were raised about rare blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and also as a response to vaccine supply difficulties.

Can vaccines be mixed in Scotland?

In short, the answer is no – unless there’s exceptional circumstances.

Chief scientist for the WHO, Soumya Swaminathan, recently said at a press briefing that the decision to approve dose mixing must be up to public health authorities and not the individual receiving the vaccine.

Currently, in the UK and under NHS Scotland, health officials are following the advisement of the JCVI and MHRA – which recommends getting the same type of vaccine for the first and second doses.

In the north-east, NHS Grampian’s online advice states: “You should receive the same vaccine for your first and second dose based on current advice from the MHRA and the JCVI.

“The Chief Medical Officer and Chief Pharmaceutical Officer do not support using different vaccines for first and second doses before research examining this has reported its conclusions.”

The Scottish Government has echoed the same statement. However, Nicola Sturgeon previously said although vaccine doses would not be mixed in Scotland, there may be “exceptional circumstances such as we don’t know what vaccine was given in the first dose”.

Is there any research being done in the UK on mixing and matching vaccines?

In the UK, a major clinical trial is currently looking at whether different doses can be given.

The Com-Cov study is being led by the Oxford Vaccine Group’s chief investigator Professor Matthew Snape.

This study is investigating the mixing of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, and has recently expanded to include Moderna and Novovax.

Covid-19 vaccine

So far, findings suggest using Pfizer followed by Oxford, or vice versa, induced high concentrations of antibodies against the spike protein of the virus when doses were given four weeks apart.

It also suggests people who have had two Oxford jabs could have more antibodies if they were given a different booster.

However, more antibodies do not necessarily mean more protection against the virus.

The findings could allow flexibility in the UK and global vaccine rollouts, allowing people to receive whatever jab is available, rather than waiting for a matching one.

More Covid-19 news…

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.