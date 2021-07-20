Poll: What do you think? Some children over 12 to be offered Covid vaccine

The Scottish Government has confirmed some children over 12 will be offered the Covid vaccine, following new advice.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has made the recommendations based on new evidence.

Currently the Pfizer-BioNTech jab is the only Covid vaccine approved for over-12s in the UK, following a medical trial featuring this age group in the US.

The JCVI said children are at a “very low risk” from coronavirus and will likely have mild symptoms – but the benefits of receiving the jab outweigh the risks in some cases.

Which young people are eligible for the jab?

Children aged 12-15 with underlying conditions that put them at risk of “serious consequences” from Covid-19

Over-12s who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed

Young people turning 18 before July 31

Young people within three months of turning 18

The JCVI advice lists some of these underlying conditions as people with neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression, and multiple or severe learning disabilities.

Is the Covid vaccine safe for children?

A medical trial with 1,000 12-to-15-year-olds took place in the US and found any vaccine side effects were “generally short-lived, and mild to moderate”.

But wider data on the effects of the jabs in younger people is still being collected.

There have been some “extremely rare” reports of people suffering heart inflammation after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna jabs.

For this reason, the JCVI is taking a “precautionary” approach – and the “minimal” benefits of giving children a Covid jab do not outweigh the potential risks.

Benefits of reducing transmission ‘highly uncertain’

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the JCVI, said: “The primary aim of the vaccination programme has always been to prevent hospitalisations and deaths.

“Based on the fact that previously well children, if they do get Covid-19, are likely to have a very mild form of the disease, the health benefits of vaccinating them are small.

“The benefits of reducing transmission to the wider population from children are also highly uncertain, especially as vaccine uptake is very high in older people who are at highest risk from serious Covid-19 infection.”

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to follow the expert advice from the JCVI.

“Work is underway to deliver this in the forthcoming weeks.

“The JCVI will continue to fully assess all available data as a priority and advice will be kept under active review.”