WATCH: Time-lapse of Nuart artist Fanakapan working on his mural

Talented street artist Fanakapan has just finished working on his stunning 3D mural as part of Nuart Aberdeen.

Known for creating hyper-realistic visuals of real-life objects, the London-based artist transformed Aberdeen Community Health and Care Village’s wall into a work of art.

Located on Frederick Street, the new Nuart mural depicts two emojis.

Watch our time-lapse of Fanakapan creating the artwork below.

While he started his street art career doing stencil work in his hometown of Dorset, the self-taught artist now makes 3D creations of helium foil balloon-based subjects that often look real.

Easily recognised thanks to his signature combination of shadow and reflective highlights, Fanakapan has a great reputation within the urban contemporary art scene.

The artist joined the likes of oil painter and street artist Henrik Uldalen who sketched behind Spring Gardens student accommodation and duo SNIK who created their Nuart mural on a wall that’s soon-to-be demolished.