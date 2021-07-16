Acclaimed artist Fanakapan has started working on new Nuart mural

London-based street artist Fanakapan – who is known for creating hyper-realistic visuals of real-life objects – has just started working on his Nuart mural in Aberdeen.

The talented creative is currently in the process of transforming Aberdeen Community Health and Care Village’s blank wall on Frederick Street.

Fanakapan is expected to finish his large-scale mural in a few days.

Known for creating 3D artworks

Originally starting off doing stencil work in his hometown of Dorset, the self-taught artist makes 3D creations of helium foil balloon-based subjects that often look real.

And his signature combination of shadow and reflective highlights has earned him a great reputation within the urban contemporary art scene.

Painting all over the world – including London and New York – this will be the first time Fanakapan will visit Aberdeen.

“Real coup” for Nuart to secure artist like Fanakapan

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen inspired said: “It’s a real coup to secure an artist of Fanakapan’s talent to come to the city. His ground-breaking artistic creations are simply astonishing, and I believe his work will literally lift the spirits of the city, its people and its visitors.”

Fanakapan has now joined the likes of oil painter and street artist Henrik Uldalen who sketched behind Spring Gardens student accommodation and duo SNIK who created their Nuart mural on a wall that’s soon-to-be demolished.

More murals planned

In addition, Aberdeen-raised artist Katie Guthrie – better known by her art name KMG – also created two murals as part of Nuart Aberdeen 2021.

Talented Helen Burr, who previously created murals as part of Nuart in the past, was the first artist announced to take part in this year’s installment and will be the last one to start working on her new piece later this month.

Check out where else you can see stunning Nuart Aberdeen artworks created over the years thanks to our interactive map below.