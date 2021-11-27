Yvie Burnett: After a week of partying, I’m ready for the couch and some TV

I’ve had a busy week so far, having been out in London three nights in a row. I’m actually looking forward to a quiet couple of nights in front of the telly to recover.

Luckily there is so much to watch at the moment and my friends and I who have our TV watching chat group have been texting away like mad.

Strictly has been wonderful as usual, and we are all a bit in love with Rose and Giovanni.

Rose is profoundly deaf. Recently, she and Giovanni had a wonderfully choreographed dance where the music stopped in the middle and they continued to dance in silence for a few moments. In many people’s opinion it was the most moving and one of the best dances ever performed on the show.

The next TV show we were all talking about was An Audience With Adele. It was just as wonderful as we were expecting it to be.

The way she sings and the meaning that comes from every word is mesmerising.

Sometimes we aren’t sure she is going to get a certain note because she puts so much passion into her delivery, but that feeling of risk and giving her all is what makes her sound so exciting.

It was so interesting to spot the dozens of celebrities in the audience. Suddenly Idris Elba or Samuel E Jackson popped up to ask a question.

I thought it was a bit selfish of Boy George to wear a ridiculously large hat. We were all wondering who the unlucky person was who had to sit behind him and have their view restricted.

We found out later it was apparently Phillip Schofield, who is not exactly the tallest man in showbiz.

Now this is only my opinion, before her people come after me, but had Emma Thompson had a few too many sherries in the bar before the show? Either that or she thought that her crazy dancing would make her seem cool.

Sorry Emma, it didn’t. You looked like any of the rest of us middle-aged people dancing at a wedding. I was shouting at my telly, Emma sit down, you are embarrassing yourself!

Of course, one of the highlights of the show was when Adele was reintroduced to a teacher who had really inspired her. It was wonderful to see her reaction.

Having to have her make up touched up because of her tears, she asked Alan Carr to take over. It was priceless when the band started playing and Alan began to sing.

This was a wonderful show from beginning to end. Try to catch it if you haven’t seen it already. It was one of those shows where you were sad when it ended.

Now my little TV round-up wouldn’t be complete without mentioning I’m A Celeb.

I love that show but it’s challenging for the team to make it work in a cold castle in Wales compared to a jungle in sunny Australia.

I saw the opening show and then I’ve missed all the rest so I’m looking forward to finding out what’s going on.

Arlene and Frankie are friends of mine so I want them to do well, and having been such a fan of This Morning for years I’m interested to get to know the real Richard Madeley.

Knowing nothing much about football, I didn’t know who David Ginola was but he seems to be quite the charmer, and having played for Newcastle United he’s a bit of an icon for Ant and Dec.

But of course, I HAVE been out of the house as I said. One of the highlights was parking my bum on a not very comfy seat at The Garrick Theatre in London’s West End to see Matt Henry being wonderful in the new show The Drifters Girl.

It’s obviously full of hit after hit of The Drifters songs but the arrangements are wonderful and the singing is just so good it makes you wonder where these fabulous singers have been hiding away.

I’m sure there will be a UK tour at some point, or if you are in London and you like the music of The Drifters try to head along there, you won’t be disappointed.

This weekend though the TV watching continues with a little glass of something sparkly while I put up the Christmas decorations, and I’m sure lots of other households in the UK are going to be doing the same.

Have a good week,

Yvie x