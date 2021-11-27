Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yvie Burnett: After a week of partying, I’m ready for the couch and some TV

By Yvie Burnett
November 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Yvie can't wait to catch up on some of her favourite TV shows this weekend.

I’ve had a busy week so far, having been out in London three nights in a row. I’m actually looking forward to a quiet couple of nights in front of the telly to recover.

Luckily there is so much to watch at the moment and my friends and I who have our TV watching chat group have been texting away like mad.

Strictly has been wonderful as usual, and we are all a bit in love with Rose and Giovanni.

Rose is profoundly deaf. Recently, she and Giovanni had a wonderfully choreographed dance where the music stopped in the middle and they continued to dance in silence for a few moments. In many people’s opinion it was the most moving and one of the best dances ever performed on the show.

Rose and Giovanni’s performance on Strictly was mesmerising.

The next TV show we were all talking about was An Audience With Adele. It was just as wonderful as we were expecting it to be.

The way she sings and the meaning that comes from every word is mesmerising.

Sometimes we aren’t sure she is going to get a certain note because she puts so much passion into her delivery, but that feeling of risk and giving her all is what makes her sound so exciting.

It was so interesting to spot the dozens of celebrities in the audience. Suddenly Idris Elba or Samuel E Jackson popped up to ask a question.

I thought it was a bit selfish of Boy George to wear a ridiculously large hat. We were all wondering who the unlucky person was who had to sit behind him and have their view restricted.

An Audience With Adele was a great watch.

We found out later it was apparently Phillip Schofield, who is not exactly the tallest man in showbiz.

Now this is only my opinion, before her people come after me, but had Emma Thompson had a few too many sherries in the bar before the show? Either that or she thought that her crazy dancing would make her seem cool.

Sorry Emma, it didn’t. You looked like any of the rest of us middle-aged people dancing at a wedding. I was shouting at my telly, Emma sit down, you are embarrassing yourself!

Of course, one of the highlights of the show was when Adele was reintroduced to a teacher who had really inspired her. It was wonderful to see her reaction.

Having to have her make up touched up because of her tears, she asked Alan Carr to take over. It was priceless when the band started playing and Alan began to sing.

This was a wonderful show from beginning to end. Try to catch it if you haven’t seen it already. It was one of those shows where you were sad when it ended.

Now my little TV round-up wouldn’t be complete without mentioning I’m A Celeb.

Yvie is looking forward to finding out about the real Richard Madeley, in I’m A Celeb. 

I love that show but it’s challenging for the team to make it work in a cold castle in Wales compared to a jungle in sunny Australia.

I saw the opening show and then I’ve missed all the rest so I’m looking forward to finding out what’s going on.

Arlene and Frankie are friends of mine so I want them to do well, and having been such a fan of This Morning for years I’m interested to get to know the real Richard Madeley.

Knowing nothing much about football, I didn’t know who David Ginola was but he seems to be quite the charmer, and having played for Newcastle United he’s a bit of an icon for Ant and Dec.

But of course, I HAVE been out of the house as I said. One of the highlights was parking my bum on a not very comfy seat at The Garrick Theatre in London’s West End to see Matt Henry being wonderful in the new show The Drifters Girl.

Yvie with Matt Henry, who stars in The Drifters Girl. 

It’s obviously full of hit after hit of The Drifters songs but the arrangements are wonderful and the singing is just so good it makes you wonder where these fabulous singers have been hiding away.

I’m sure there will be a UK tour at some point, or if you are in London and you like the music of The Drifters try to head along there, you won’t be disappointed.

This weekend though the TV watching continues with a little glass of something sparkly while I put up the Christmas decorations, and I’m sure lots of other households in the UK are going to be doing the same.

Have a good week,
Yvie x

