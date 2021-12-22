An error occurred. Please try again.

We’ve been putting the spotlight on one charity a day as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign, with the help of local businesses. Today the focus is on…

Blythswood Care

Blythswood Foodbank provides local people with food in times of crisis, which has proven tricky and essential over the past couple of challenging years.

Despite the difficulties, Blythswood were able to deliver food packages to people during lockdown.

They continue to be extremely thankful for the generous support of individuals, churches and businesses who donate a wonderful amount of food, enabling needs to be met.

Blythswood Care would like to say a big thank you to Inverness Coffee Roasting for their support at this time of year. It helps in the appeal for funds to meet the costs of keeping the Blythswood Foodbank going.

If you want to support Blythswood Care either call 01349 830777 or donate online.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Inverness Coffee Roasting

Inverness Coffee Roasting use green coffee beans from some of the poorest areas of the world, ensuring the best deal for the farmers.

Closer to home, the business is happy to support and recommend Blythswood Care’s Highland Foodbank.

If you are able to support them with a donation, this will allow them to continue their essential work in the Highlands over the festive period. Inverness Coffee Roasting is thankful to anyone who can donate!

Find out more about what’s on offer from Inverness Coffee Roasting, or phone 01463-242555 or email mail@invernesscoffeeroasting.co.uk.