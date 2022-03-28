Timeless decor: What natural fibres mean for home interiors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Timeless decor: What natural fibres mean for home interiors

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lambert Accent Armchair, Natural, £349, Cult Furniture.
Our homes are full of 3-D objects – vases, chairs, cups, you name it. The use of natural materials adds a fourth, which, if you agree with Einstein, is time.

Sound too Back To The Future? Bear with us, it’s just a theory.

Jute coasters, cornflower blue, £13, National Trust.

We talk a lot on these pages about how different patterns, colours and materials can affect the ambience of a space; for example geometrics bring order, blues promote calm, layers suggest luxury.

Natural, plant-based materials such as jute and raffia definitely do something to a room, but what precisely is that?

Woven set of three storage baskets, £18, Wilko.

It’s often more about their texture than their visual appeal.

Let’s be honest, there is something undeniably Seventies about wickerwork and the like.

Natural fibres connect us to nature, but more than that, they connect us to the past. Their past.

Fresh Vintage Jute Scallop Cushion, £16, Habitat.

A woven, plant-based object invites questions: Where was it before? What was it before? Who crafted it? What will it become?

It has a history, even, at one point, a life of its own.

Origins Jute Border Woven Cut Pile Rug, £95, Habitat.

Its incarnation as a bowl or lampshade is just one point along its timeline. At some point in its future it will biodegrade and return to the earth where it started.

Synthetic objects don’t have that same back-story, they are brought into being as a bowl or lampshade and there’s nothing wrong with that.

It’s just that it’s a bit static, sterile almost.

Indoor Hanging Basket-Natural and Blue Jute, £10, National Trust.

Natural materials inspire a particular sort of affection in a way that manmade objects don’t.

They bring the wider world in and hint at far-off locations and ancient skills. In this way they are transporting, taking our imaginations to beyond our four walls to other places and other times.

Ibiza Jute Cushion, £14, Matalan.
George Home Natural Novaro Egg Chair, £249, Asda.

 

Otto Dining Chair, Natural Rattan & Black Ash, £199, Cult Furniture.
Otton shade natural, £95, Habitat.

 

 

