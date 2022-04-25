What the 1980s taught us about interior design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
What the 1980s taught us about interior design

By Jacqueline Wake Young
April 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 25, 2022, 6:21 pm
This collection from Habitat echoes Memphis Design with its playful aesthetic.
You don’t get a lot of zany these days. It’s not used much in conversation let alone in interior design and yet in the 1980s we couldn’t get enough of it.

Zany was the word used to describe Memphis Design and chances are that although you may not have heard of it, you’ll know it when you see it and may even have made it part of your life in some way.

Jean Colour Block Desk Lamp, £28, Habitat.

Think bright colours, bold shapes, squiggly lines and cake sprinkles. It was playful and pushed boundaries with haphazard furniture arrangements, clashing palettes and plastics.

Created by the Memphis Design Group in Milan, it was a reaction to the clean lines and stripped back aesthetic of minimalism and modernism – and it started with a house party.

Habitat Set of 4 Mugs, £4, Habitat.

One day in December 1980, Italian designer Ettore Sottsass invited a group of designers over to his apartment in Milan where they started sharing ideas, inspiration and sketches.

Bob Dylan’s song Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again was playing when the group decided to develop a range of furniture and decor to show at an exhibition in 1981, giving the collective its name.

Savona Nude Velvet Mirage Swivel Chair, £1,260, Luxdeco.

Sottsass dismantled the Memphis Group in 1988 but its influence reached all corners of the design landscape – from the MTV logo to children’s television, film sets, architecture, fashion and products, including the original Apple watch.

Oakhurst Glass Trolley, Gold, £1,540, Luxdeco.

Memphis Design wasn’t the only influence on Eighties style – Falcon Crest and Dallas played a part as well.

The glamorous lifestyles depicted on these popular TV shows introduced us to a dazzling new world of lip-gloss and gilt-edged furniture.

HAY Table, £195, Nest.

The restraint and functionalism of modernism was pushed aside for opulence and abundance.

The florals of Laura Ashley were also thrown into the mix and let’s not forget Daryl Hannah redecorating Charlie Sheen’s apartment in 1987 film Wall Street.

Poor dad Martin Sheen had nowhere to put his cuppa because the coffee table had holes in it and gold leaf became the new coving.

Conway Tambour Bedside Table, £199, Next.

Overall the Eighties was a heady concoction of bold colours and pastels, brass, florals, tambour wood, geometrics, monochrome, Perspex and Terrazzo – and that was just the CD rack.

Panel print bedding set double, £31, Habitat.
Renmin Bookcase, £1,865, Luxdeco.
Brilliant Bolster Cushion, £35, Joe Browns.
Velvet sofa, £1,320, Optimist coffee table £120, Terrazzo tufted cushion, £18, and other accessories from a selection at Habitat.

 

